What is Sukihana's net worth? LAHH star's career earnings explored!











Sukihana has returned to our screens for the fourth season of Love and Hip Hop: Miami, and fans are wondering what her net worth is.

The first episode saw her disagree, when her momager suggested she should not have another baby while her career is on the rise.

Her position in the music industry is clearly taking off, as seen on LAHH’s launch episode, which allows her to pay stylists and momagers.

From her 2021 net worth, to how she makes a living for herself, Reality Titbit has all the latest on Sukihana’s earnings below.

What is Sukihana’s net worth?

Sukihana’s net worth is estimated between $300,000 to $ 1 million.

Some fans thought that she would be “broke” soon, as she tends to buy luxury items and spend her money often on LAHH.

This led several viewers to question how much she makes, and what her net worth is, after she revealed her desire is to give her children a good life.

She got her big break by starring on Cardi B’s TikTok-loving ‘WAP’ video, and earned herself a large following on content subscription site Only Fans.

Sukihana thinks she is rich now but she better listen to her Mama because ONLYFANS about to change the game upon you. #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/V3GN2p6F8v — JAVASCRIPT (@JavaStylz) August 24, 2021

What does Sukihana do for a living?

Sukihana is a rapper and reality TV star.

She became famous overnight, after she uploaded a remix version of rapper Kodak Black’s Kodak Snack on her Instagram.

The video went viral all over social media, which made her gain thousands of followers, ultimately leading the musician to her success.

Some of her biggest hits include Drug Dealer, and 5 Foot Freestyle.

Currently, she shares her journey on breaking through the music industry, and how she continues to do that since she became a viral sensation!

Sukihana disagrees when her momager suggests she shouldn't have another baby while her career is on the rise… 😱 What do you think? #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/GTJSUIbHIh — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 24, 2021

LAHH: Sukihana’s salary explored

On YouTube alone, Sukihana’s channel reportedly has a net worth of $29K in August 2021, and made $13,100 just last month.

As the Love and Hip Hop cast earn an average of $17,000 per episode, it’s likely that she makes a significant income from starring on the show.

This means that if she appeared on around 10 episodes and earned just from YouTube, she may make $183,000 – and that’s without music income!

While the average musician’s salary in Miami is $45,489, it’s likely that Sukihana makes quite a lot more than that a year, judging by her success.

