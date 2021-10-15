What is Todd Chrisley's mocktail line? Net worth revealed











Todd Chrisley has become a brand ambassador for a mocktail line, and we get to see the struggle behind the scenes on Chrisley Knows Best.

Known for his significant wealth in real estate, and as the father of the Chrisley children, we didn’t think Todd needed to add to his net worth.

However, he is venturing out by working with a mocktail company, with the support of his mom Nanny Faye Chrisley, and the rest of the family.

During the October 14th episode, Todd struggles to fulfil his role, which may lead some viewers thirsty for some drinks. We found out how to buy them.

Get your mocktails ready! There's an all new #ChrisleyKnowsBest TOMORROW at a new time– 8:30/7:30c on USA! 🍹 pic.twitter.com/MSrI7BckuN — Chrisley Knows Best (@Chrisley_USA) October 13, 2021

Who is Todd’s mocktail line with?

Todd works as an ambassador for mocktail company Drink Becketts.

The business is the world’s first and only non-alcoholic beverages infused with terpene flavors, offering spirits and seltzers.

He has been promoting the sober company for a while now, despite his initial struggles as seen on Chrisley Knows Best.

Drink Becketts appears to mainly work with the Chrisley family, and even have a highlight called ‘Chrisley Fam’ on their Instagram page!

How to buy Todd’s mocktails

Drink Becketts mocktails can be bought on their website.

To browse all of the products, you can just head to the ‘Shop’ tab at the top of the site page. Prices range, with two bottles of whiskey for $24.99.

They also have cinnamon whiskey and coffee liqueur available, while cocktails like lime margarita are set to be coming soon.

All you have to do is choose whether you wish to buy a cocktail, tonic or spirit (or all three), click the ‘add to cart’ option and make an order.

What is Todd Chrisley’s net worth?

Todd has a net worth of $-5 million, according to reports, but he is thought to make a substantial salary from The USA Network and partnership deals.

He was in $49.4 million worth of debt, as per People, following his bankruptcy filing in 2012, despite listing more than $4.2 million in assets.

The star went bankrupt again from Chrisley Asset Management in 2013.

In October 2014, Todd told People the bankruptcy case was “truly in its final phases” and that the family had “moved on from it”.

Since then, he has become known for his resilience in bouncing back from the bankruptcy, but still appears to be recovering from the debt.

At one point, Todd Chrisley had a peak net worth estimated to be $50 million, which is now $-5 million in 2021.

In 2019, Todd and his wife Julie turned themselves in for tax evasion in August, and paid almost $150,000 to resolve the claims.

