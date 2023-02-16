EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg has done it all – but what were The View host’s reported salary and net worth in 2022?

You may know her from movies such as Ghost, The Color Purple, or The Lion King, or perhaps you watch her week in and week out on The View.

Chances are, no matter what age you are or what you watch – you’ve probably come across Whoopi Goldberg at some point.

So it comes as no surprise to learn that the ever-present, actress, writer and TV personality had a pretty impressive net worth in 2022 that goes hand in hand with her insane reported salary from her presenting work.

Inside Whoopi Goldberg’s crazy reported 2022 net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Goldberg has a net worth of $60 million as of 2022.

The site claims that Goldberg, who has been in the public eye for some 40-plus years, has amassed her wealth through a combination of acting and writing work, real state investments, and of course her long-held role as a talk show host. Although last month, fans were worried about the host when she was missing from the talk show.

Goldberg famously starred in Sister Act 2 in 1993, a role that she was reportedly able to command a fee between $7 and 12 million for – a price that made her the highest-paid actress in Hollywood at the time.

Back in 2002, Goldberg achieved EGOT status. EGOT is an acronym for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards and one achieves EGOT status when one wins one of each type.

You won’t believe Whoopi Goldberg’s salary on The View

Just in case her reported 2016 salary wasn’t enough, the fee that Goldberg reportedly received from The View in 2022 makes anyone wonder how they can get into talk show hosting.

As of 2016, Variety reported that Goldberg’s annual salary from The View was somewhere in the $5 to 6 million region, which, all things considered, is certainly not a fee to be sniffed at.

Though, as the US Sun reported in 2022, Goldberg is now said to make as much as $8 million per year from The View, without accounting for any additional sources of income.

Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

To put that fee into context, that is one million more than the reported fee of her co-host Joy Behar and works out at around 32 times more than the fee that former Whitehouse Press Officer Alyssa Farah Griffin is estimated to be making on the show

Goldberg’s long list of charity commitments

Despite her busy schedule and eye-watering salary, Goldberg has still found the time to attach her support to a number of charities over the years.

From as early as the 1980s, Goldberg has campaigned to raise awareness around the battle against AIDS, and the actress is an ambassador to the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation.

Goldberg has also supported the likes of Comic Relief and the Red Cross and has served as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2003.

Charity website Look To The Stars claims that Goldberg believes being charitable is essential to protecting your legacy in years to come: “We’re here for a reason. I believe a bit of the reason is to throw little torches out to lead people through the dark.”