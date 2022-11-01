









Zeina Khoury is Dubai Bling‘s real estate hotshot despite not being a native of the city. So, what is her nationality and why did she move to the affluent metropolis?

Zeina is the first Dubai Bling star viewers meet as the link connecting the social circle, and thank goodness for her, otherwise the world would’ve never met the feisty group of women and their hilarious, drama-free husbands.

The reality star is a mother-of-two before anything else, but she is known for her non-stop work hustle which has built her a successful life in Dubai, a city populated with a reported 67,900 millionaires. It’s a massive leap from her humble beginnings in the city, leaving her native country for an unstable job. She’s living the lush Dubai life, but where is she from originally?

What is Zeina Khoury’s nationality?

Born on December 13, 1983, the 38-year-old has Lebanese nationality. She was born and raised in Lebanon, which is North West to Dubai. It’s unknown whether she has dual citizenship; the UAE has permitted applications for dual citizenship to foreigners since 2021, but they can only be nominated by UAE royals or officials.

It was previously prohibited but law amendments were made to attract and retain individuals with specialized skills, such as doctors, scientists, and artists.

Zeina studied banking and finance at Notre Dame University – Louaize before relocating to Dubai in 2007 due to conflicts in Lebanon.

She broke into the real estate industry thanks to one employer who offered her a job at a company that was developing Dubai’s Palazzo Versace hotel. The success thus granted her the nickname, Queen of Versace.

The job was a gamble as it didn’t provide a steady income, but it ultimately led to her current position as High Mark Real Estate’s CEO. Her estimated net worth stands at $310,000.

Her feud with Ebraheem on Dubai Bling didn’t disappoint

Ebraheem Al Samadi and Zeina are both committed businessmen and women, so the last thing they need is personal drama spilling into the workplace. That, however, is exactly what happened in Dubai Bling, leading to the most heated feud of the series.

It all kicked off when Safa and Zeina rocked up to Ebraheem’s Forever Rose Cafe to confront him about gossiping to Farhana Bodi.

It was a move that clearly agitated the entrepreneur, as he eventually marched his way up to Zeina’s office with Dayna Mohammed as backup, demanding to buy High Mark Real Estate.

The altercation rapidly escalated to a full-on physical fight as coffee splatted across the sparkling white walls.

Prada bags were thrown and feathers were pulled, so let’s just say that the rivalry hasn’t ended. Is that a hint for season 2?

