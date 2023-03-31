Gordon Ramsay’s cologne was mentioned on Next Level Chef, which left viewers with the question: What kind of cologne does Gordon wear? Reality Titbit did some sniffing around to figure out how he smells.

As a line-up of hopeful chefs tried to impress Gordon Ramsay on Fox’s competition Next Level Chef, the cooking was forgotten for a split moment. It was when the topic of what cologne the Michelin chef wears came up.

Fans have often watched Gordon shout at show contestants and restaurant owners on TV over the years. But one popular question is, how did he smell when screamed the iconic line, “Where’s the lamb sauce?”

Gordon Ramsay’s cologne

Gordon’s cologne came up on Next Level Chef on March 30. This led to viewers asking what cologne he actually wears, which was such a popular question that the hashtag ‘#gordonramsaysmellsgood’ started on social media.

When a contestant on the Fox cooking competition revealed in a confessional that Gordon “smells like an elegant, smart, scary person,” many eyebrows were raised. Smell vision, where you at?

One fan was curious and asked him on Twitter: “Since someone said you smell nice on #NextLevelChef Was wondering what cologne you wear? #gordonramsaysmellsgood.”

Another penned: “@GordonRamsay someone on #NextLevelChef said you smelled great. Can you tell us what cologne you wear? Love all your shows. #NextLevelChef #Gordonramsey #FOX.”

What cologne does Gordon wear?

Gordon wears Creed Aventus cologne. He confirmed what kind of cologne he wears on Twitter in 2014, while reports say that he also sprays Le Labo’s Santal 33 which costs between $97 to $310 (depending on the ml).

The fruity fragrance Creed Aventus was launched in 2010, and Gordon is well stocked-up. One fan wrote: “Must be Aventus as it showed his bathroom cabinet on his ITV show last night and he had a few bottles of Aventus in there.”

Creed Aventus cologne worn by Gordon will set you back $395 at a starting point for a 50ml bottle, which can be bought at Creed Boutique. Sizes do go up to 1000ml, but a 250ml cologne costs $775.

Next Level Chef host’s net worth

Gordon has a net worth of $220 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports. He receives a $60 million salary per year, which is no surprise considering he has shows like Future Food Stars in the UK and 24 Hours To Hell And Back in the USA.

With 17 Michelin stars awarded to his restaurant group, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants founded in 1997, the firm currently holds seven. Two years later, he rose to fame on the British television miniseries Boiling Point in 1999.

It wasn’t long before Ramsay became one of the best-known and most influential chefs in the world. His signature restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea, London, has held three Michelin stars since 2001!

