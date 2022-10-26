









Aaron Clancy is on the search for love in Bachelor in Paradise after his former appearance on Katie Thurston’s season didn’t go to plan. As he tries to find his match, ABC fans wonder what his nationality and race is.

Spoilers: The 27-year-old found a connection with co-star Genevieve Parisi on season 8. By the time she returned from the singles having time apart, he revealed he had “only thought about her” and that he didn’t date or kiss anyone.

When it comes to Aaron’s background, many are asking where he is from and what his background is. Let’s find out all about Mr. Clancy and get the answers to viewers’ eager questions on his heritage.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – “Episode TBD” (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) GENEVIEVE PARISI, AARON CLANCY

What nationality is Aaron Clancy?

Bachelor in Paradise star Aaron is of American nationality. He lives in San Diego, California, and proudly has a Trinidadian flag on display at his home which is often seen in the background of his Instagram stories.

His parents raised him in the the Los Angeles suburb of Walnut, alongside his older brother and younger brother. The middle child, Aaron, attended Mt. San Antonio College before transferring to UC San Diego as a college student.

He went on to work as an account executive for Health IQ, a California company that hired him back in 2019. Currently, Aaron lives with his best friend and BIP buddy James Bonsall, who he met during Katie’s season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor in Paradise star’s race

Aaron has South Asian roots from his mother, Susan Clancy’s side, and white American ethnicity from his father. His mom is Indo-Trinidadian, which the Bachelor in Paradise star has mentioned on social media before.

Born on September 7, 1994 to mom Susan – who is from Trinidad, Tobago – and dad Robert, Aaron has become incredibly well-travelled by visiting places like Dominican Republic and Hawaii since he joined BIP.

Aaron also confirmed his father is also of German-Irish descent in a Q&A, revealing: “It’s all kind of a melting pot of genetics.” His s mother Susan has worked as a sales representative since October 2001.

View Instagram Post

Aaron’s romance with Genevieve

Aaron, who turned up during week two, has been forming a romance with Genevieve on BIP season 8. He told her that he missed her after the singles were forced to spend time apart, and didn’t date or kiss anyone else.

He asked her on a double date with James and Shanae Ankney. Genevieve admitted to knowing him in a “platonic” way — saying in a confessional if Aaron was into her, “he’s never made it known.”

Actually, the two met before the beach, at a bar. Aaron confirmed on Bachelor Nation’s Click Bait podcast that they met “randomly” before Clayton Echard’s season aired but said their interaction was “super, super surface-level.”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

WATCH BACHELOR IN PARADISE ON ABC AND HULU EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK