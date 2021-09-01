What song did Jimmie Herrod sing on AGT? Semifinals explored











America’s Got Talent season 16 aired its first semifinals, live on Tuesday, August 31. The episode featured some power-packed performances from semifinalists Jimmie Herrod, Aidan Bryant and Gina Brillon among others.

Despite the semifinalists putting on their best performances, it was Jimmie who managed to grab the most attention from AGT fans, thanks to his scintillating act.

As mesmerized as fans were with his performance, many weren’t aware of the song he sang. If you’re one of the curious ones, we’ve got you covered right here!

FIND OUT: Where are Married at First Sight UK wedding venues?

What song did Jimmie Herrod sing on AGT?

For those still wondering, Jimmie sang his rendition of Pink’s song Glitter In the Air. The 2010 track is a part of the singer’s album, Funhouse.

The track is accompanied by soft piano and pop drum beats.

Glitter In The Air lyrics talk about the power of love and being able to take a leap of faith when one is in love.

Jimmie got on stage dressed in an all-pink suit, wearing a white shirt with leaves designed underneath. He sang his heart out and at the end of his act, the studio audience let out collective gasps, and the judges were equally impressed.

FIND OUT: Why did Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen split?

Season 16’s first semifinals explored

On Tuesday’s live show, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara watched everyone work their magic.

Aside from Jimmie, teen aerialist Aidan Bryant, comedian Gina Brillon, magician Dustin Tavella, vocal group Korean Soul, singer Madilyn Bailey, child singer Peter Rosalita, singer Tory Vagasy, and voice effects artist Michael Winslow took the stage.

In addition, to this, ‘Beyond Belief Dance Company’ became the final wildcard chosen by the judges.

Tuesday’s episode unexpectedly saw Aidan emerge as a frontrunner. Simon, who was thoroughly impressed by the 16-year-old, called him “the one to beat.” He also received a standing ovation from everyone present.

Following Tuesday’s semifinals, a live result show will air tonight on September 1. The second semifinals episode will air on September 7, followed by another live result show the very next day.

How to vote for the AGT’s semifinalists

Fans can vote for their favourite contestants on NBC’s website or through the America’s Got Talent official app, which is available on the App store as well as Google Play.

America’s Got Talent, Season 16: First Look – Celebrating Sweet 16! BridTV 3058 America’s Got Talent, Season 16: First Look – Celebrating Sweet 16! 816847 816847 center 22403