Selling Sunset season 6 is out on Netflix on May 19, 2023. USA fans cannot contain their excitement, along with Australia and UK, but release times differ depending on the country. So, what time does it come out down under?

Netflix’s Selling Sunset has become so popular that it’s not just a series showing off multimillion-dollar homes, but it also delves into the friendships, relationships, and office drama that dominates The Oppenheim Group.

The juicy drama will finally be hitting the streaming platform after a long-awaited time of fans simply trying to pick apart the gossip through the cast’s Instagram pages. When does it come out?

What time does Selling Sunset come out in Australia?

Selling Sunset season 6’s release time in Australia is 6.30pm on Friday, May 19. All ten episodes are set to air in the USA at 3.01am Eastern Time and 12.01am Pacific Time, so fans won’t need to wait a week for the next episode.

Several Netflix original shows air weekly episodes, but Selling Sunset delivers the goods all at once. Although, former cast member Christine Quinn said she won’t be sitting down to watch them.

New additions Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young join the cast this season and fans are already in shock at the drama unfolding by episode 3. Chelsea Lazkani and Bre are already having some serious beef!

Selling Sunset release time in the UK

Selling Sunset season 6 comes out in the UK at 8.01am. Once fans have binged season 6, they can relax knowing that the seventh season is definitely coming back as it was renewed in June 2022.

Seasons 1 to 5 are also available to stream now for those signed up to Netflix, which costs £4.99 a month. The season 5 finale saw Christine’s exit after she was accused of offering one of Emma Hernan‘s clients $5000 to not work with her.

Jason and Brett won’t open a brokerage in Aus

Jason Oppenheim and Brett admitted they wouldn’t open a brokerage in Australia after visiting Sydney over Christmas. Although the Selling Sunset duo loves Sydney, house prices are the reason they simply wouldn’t open there.

They toured a couple of listings in the range of $15 million to $50 million range. Jason told the Daily Telegraph that they are “expensive for what they are,” which he thinks would have been 25 to 35 percent less in Los Angeles.

Sydney will be featured on the show. Jason and Brett bumped into Chrishell Stause, who is dating Australian singer G Flip, while they were on their trip there, and the three hung out and went shopping together.

