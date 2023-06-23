‘Wheat Ridge Kardashians’ is what the police department decided to call three Kardashians lookalikes who allegedly stole $1,443 of makeup from Ulta. Cops shared a post that went viral, searching for the criminals.

The Wheat Ridge police department took to Facebook to share that three women branded the ‘Wheat Ridge Kardashians’ went into a makeup store, Ulta, and stole makeup before hopping into a silver BMW SUV.

A viral post by the cops shared on June 22 has now done the rounds on social media. More recently, a new update saw the police explain that another police department in California connected with them first.

Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department Facebook

‘Wheat Ridge Kardashians’

Police hailed three criminals the “Wheat Ridge Kardashians” after launching a search party for them. They allegedly stole $1,443 worth of makeup from a beauty store, Ulta, before leaving with bags full in a BMW.

Cops were not there to stop them but have now written several social media posts, as of June 22, asking for the public to help look for them. Later that day, the Wheat Ridge police department said that a Cali team had found them.

The three women were first spotted on May 28 via surveillance footage and were seen walking past the cash register before leaving the store. At least two of them are in custody for similar incidents in that jurisdiction, police say.

MISSED CONNECTIONS UPDATE— WE MADE A LONG-DISTANCE CONNECTION!Much like the Kardashians, it turns out our girls are… Posted by Wheat Ridge Police Department on Thursday, June 22, 2023

They allegedly stole from Ulta

The three women are believed to be regulars at the Ulta store, according to police who spoke to the store workers. Cops wrote on Facebook that they planned to take fingerprints from the criminals and said:

You hopped into a silver BMW SUV with your inadvertent freebies. We wish we had been there at the same time and could have connected in the moment, but we are confident you’ll be back as Ulta employees say you are regulars.

The police’s original post on the theft said: “It was May 28th and the three of you walked into the local Ulta looking like the Wheat Ridge Kardashians. What do you need cosmetics for– your makeup game is clearly already on point.”

Kardashians lookalikes post goes viral

When the Wheat Ridge police department shared the Ulta theft, fans went wild. Although the department’s social media usually gets around 200 likes a post, their latest on the Kardashian lookalikes have received over 42K likes.

One fan wrote: “This is one for the books. Props to your social media manager!!! Absolutely hilarious .”

Another penned: “Yalls sense of humor is amazing. I love whoever runs this page glad you caught them!!”

“This is a great way to get lots of people to share your post and help you find these ladies. Whoever came up with this needs a raise or a day off or something nice. This is brilliant! ,” reacted a fellow social media user.