Wheel of Fortune’s Dalmatian dog statue is confusing viewers as they keep seeing the random ornament chilling in the corner of their TV screens. So why is there a Dalmatian on the set of Wheel of Fortune?

The ABC game show Wheel of Fortune features a roulette-style wheel with 24 wedges. Most are labeled with dollar amounts ranging from $500 to $900, giving contestants the chance to win some cash. However, there’s just one animal statue that keeps catching our eyes, and it’s the random white dog with black spots.

Wheel of Fortune dog statue

The Wheel of Fortune dog statue is called Sheldon the Ceramic Dalmatian. The dog statue was sold for $154 during the series’ early days when contestants used their winnings to shop for prizes.

He was part of a Manhattan exhibit in November 2017 celebrating 35 years of Wheel of Fortune. A fan claimed their roommate worked on the set in 2015, and confirmed that the dog is still there.

The Dalmatian has been a feature of Wheel of Fortune since 1987. They are not available for retail sale and may only be found as a collectible or a duplicated item.

Why is there a Dalmatian on the set?

The Dalmatian was on set so that contestants could use their winnings to buy him. Essentially, he was part of the shop floor when it came to choosing what to take home, and several contestants bought versions of the dog statue.

It began to be offered around 1980 and became the show’s mascot by March 1987. The shopping element was eliminated on October 5 of that year to speed up gameplay and to alleviate the taxes paid by contestants.

Now, a Dalmatian sometimes appears in episodes in 2023. This comes down to the dog statue being a running joke in the history of the show as it was one of the cheapest prizes available, and contestants would often have to buy one.

Fans bamboozled by dog statue

Questions about the random Dalmatian being on the set of Wheel of Fortune have baffled fans for years. A 2023 Reddit thread was launched after a viewer noticed the statue next to Vanna White.

One fan said: “They’re being cute. They hid the Dalmatian in a different place each day; see if you find it all five times!”

Another wrote in the ongoing thread: “Was it there for only a specific amount of time? Please don’t say it’s been there forever because I just noticed it twice!

“I tuned in late. What is a stuffed dog doing behind Vanna?” reacted a fellow viewer on August 8, 2023.

