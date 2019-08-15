Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Fans of series Cheerleader Generation have been disappointed every night they’ve tuned into Lifetime.

Without warning, the show that casts an insightful look into college cheerleading competitions was pulled from the air with no statement from Lifetime as to when it would return.

Worse yet, they never specified if it would return.

Fortunately, cast members have responded to the bombardment of tweets and Instagram messages they’ve had enquiring into if and when series 1 will return.

Finally… we have a confirmed return date!

Has Cheerleader Generation been cancelled?

No!

Donna Martin and her girls – and now, Ryan O’Connor, of course – have not been pulled from the USA Lifetime TV schedule.

Instead, the series has moved timeslots and will re-launch at a later date.

That said, the season results from the TV show are looming somewhere online, so don’t tempt yourself by looking for spoilers – you will find them!

When is Cheerleader Generation coming back?

Cheerleader Generation will return to Lifetime on Thursday, September 26th.

The series will pick up where it left off, on episode 6, and should air the remaining four episodes on each of the following Thursday evenings.

Reality Titbit believes there are 10 episodes in total, although there could be more.

September 26 on @lifetimetv — Ryan Martin O'Connor (@RyOconnor17) August 14, 2019

