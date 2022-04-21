When is The Kardashians out on Hulu and Disney+ and what time do episodes drop?













Thankfully, the Kardashian clan is back in our lives, and their new series, The Kardashians, has already become the most-watched reality TV premiere on Hulu in the US, and we can fully understand why.

This time around the girls are back with new stories, new drama and a new network and streaming platform. The series will be exclusively available on Disney Plus and Hulu starting from April.

If you want to know when and what time the episodes will be available as well as what to expect during this jam-packed season of The Kardashian’s then keep on reading, as RealityTitbit has all the gossip.

RELATED: Despite Ryan Seacrest being “dropped” from The Kardashians, he couldn’t be happier

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9603 Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wdRGoeQ-ubg/hqdefault.jpg 996355 996355 center 22403

Picture: The Kardashians | Kim Preps for SNL with Amy Schumer | Hulu

When is the Kardashians out on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus revealed that starting from 14 April 2022, the episodes will be airing each week on the same day for ten weeks, ending with the season finale on 16 June 2022.

In terms of what times the show will be available to watch, each area of the globe has a different schedule. For Disney Plus, the times are as follows:

Pacific Time: 00:00 AM

Eastern Time: 03:00 AM

UK Time: 09:00 AM

Sydney, Australia: 9: 00 PM

‘The Kardashians’ Becomes Hulu’s Most-Watched Premiere In America (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/DreVxSJo4S — Variety (@Variety) April 20, 2022

When is the show out on Hulu?

The show is also available to stream on Hulu on the same days starting from April 14 2022.

Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t give specific times for the release of the show, however last week the episode was uploaded at 00:01 AM Pacific time therefore we can assume it will be the same each week.

The dates of the shows for both Disney Plus and Hulu are as follows:

Episode 1, Series Premiere, April 14, 2022

Episode 2, April 21, 2022

Episode 3, April 28, 2022

Episode 4, May 5, 2022

Episode 5, May 12, 2022

Episode 6, May 19, 2022

Episode 7, May 26, 2022

Episode 8, June 2, 2022

Episode 9, June 9, 2022

Episode 10, Season 1 Finale, June 16, 2022

What to expect from the new season

We can expect a lot from the new season, with episode one already being jam-packed full of drama with the girls. The new season is set to be a lot different from the old KUWTK as it follows the sister’s individual journey’s a lot more closely.

We will get to see the truth behind the headlines and follow along as the sisters, mothers and businesswomen navigate their hectic lives. Specifically, we get to see the breakdown of Kourtney and Scott’s “relationship” as well as the build-up of her new love story with Travis Barker, including their journey with IVF.

We will also get an insight into Kylie’s second pregnancy journey with her baby boy as well as the downfall of Kim and Kanye’s marriage. There has also been exciting speculation that we may get to see a bit of Travis Scott and Pete Davidson too.

This scene was HILARIOUS! Hahahahaha oh my god. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/l0GUQrzI6L — Aliff Daniel (@AliffDanielBlog) April 14, 2022

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK