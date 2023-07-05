The next recoupling on Love Island 2023 after Casa Amor is on its way, but when is it happening? Reality Titbit can reveal all, as well as share fan predictions on the dramatic episode. All eyes are on ‘closed off’ couple Tyrique and Ella after her model friend, Ouzy, came in and scrambled her head…

As viewers await the much-anticipated First Look of the episode, many are asking exactly when the recoupling is set to take place. It comes as the ITV2 dating show brings a whole new range of shocks this year, from bringing back Molly Marsh after being dumped from the island to doing its first daytime recoupling earlier in the season. We can reveal exactly when the next recoupling is scheduled to shake the villa – let’s gather around the firepit!

When is the next recoupling on Love Island 2023?

The next recoupling after Casa Amor takes place on June 5, 2023. The episode will begin at 9 pm but usually shows the recoupling at least halfway into the hour, which ends at 10.05 pm.

Viewers will be treated to shocks over Molly Marsh’s return, as well as a reported six islanders being sent home, a source told The Sun. Usually, Casa Amor lasts at least three days, but the 2023 season filmed the section in two days.

The official Love Island Instagram page wrote on June 4, after sending the islanders a text revealing the recoupling: “See you at 9 pm tomorrow when the Islanders reunite and decide whether they’ll stick or twist.”

Recoupling after Casa Amor – Predictions

The majority of fans reckon Ella will recouple with Ouzy, who she knows from the outside and ended up cuddling up to while in bed together. Tyrique, on the other hand, has been loyal, and therefore viewers think he’ll stick with Ella.

Sammy has kissed two girls, Amber Wise, and Gabby Jeffery, in one night, hoping to “get some clarity.” Jess has been getting to know two boys in Casa Amor, Kodie Murphy, and Zachary Ashford, but fans think they’ll stick.

Catherine is currently in a couple with Scott, with most guessing she’ll recouple with Casa Amor boy Elom, who she kissed in the other villa. Scott, on the other hand, is predicted to stick with Catherine.

After Whitney locks lips with Lochan, many reckon she’ll bring him to the main villa, while Montell kissed Tink. During the recoupling, a Casa Amor girl reveals all, and there are gasps from Islanders in disbelief…

‘Most nail-biting recoupling’ to ‘send six home’

As fans predicted, the rumors say that six islanders are sent home after the recoupling episode. This usually includes the Casa Amor newbies who do not get chosen, while the OG islanders usually stay in the villa.

Although viewers were convinced Tyrique would kiss a Casa Amor girl, he proved them wrong! Tyrique’s brother isn’t impressed, as he said: “Ty is a saint. What do I tell you guys? Man, you guys had no faith in my boyo man I can tell.”

The Love Island recoupling airs tonight and will see Maya Jama make her way back to the villa. One fan guessed, “Ooooo are they doing what they did in season 3 or 4 I think where if they come back single they’re dumped???”

