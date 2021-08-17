When was Bachelor in Paradise 2021 filmed (season 7)?











Love is in the air as Bachelor in Paradise has returned to our screens.

A brand new cast of singles from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have headed to a luxurious resort in Mexico hoping to hook up, find love and even leave as engaged couples.

When do new Bachelor in Paradise episodes air on ABC?

The seventh season of the hit show will air on ABC throughout August and September, and will be hosted by celebrity comedians, including David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon, in lieu of Chris Harrison, while Wells Adams will serve as ‘Master of Ceremonies’.

New episodes will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT.

Episode 1: Airs on 16th August

Airs on 16th August Episode 2: Airs on 23rd August

Airs on 23rd August Episode 3: Airs on 24th August

Airs on 24th August Episode 4: Airs on 30th August

Airs on 30th August Episode 5: Airs on 31st August

Currently, the above are all of the dates that have been confirmed by ABC, but Reality Titbit predicts that new episodes will air on the following dates based on the previous series.

Episode 6: 6th September

6th September Episode 7: 7th September

7th September Episode 8: 13th September

13th September Episode 9: 14th September

14th September Episode 10: 20th September

20th September Episode 11: 21st September

Where is season 7 filmed?

Playa Escondida in Sayulita, Mexico

The resort is on a secluded beach, which is about a mile away from town.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City | First Look at Season 2 Trailer | Bravo

Nested in a beachfront setting surrounded by hills, the nature-filled location is considered to have clean air and beautiful rooms.

When was Bachelor in Paradise 2021 filmed?

June 2021

Bachelor in Paradise was filmed over a three-week period in June 2021 with filming coming to a close on the weekend of June 26th.

Filming had been squeezed in between Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s upcoming seasons of The Bachelorette. It has been reported that the cast flew to Mexico over Memorial Day weekend.

Wells Adams, the newly promoted ‘Master of Ceremonies’ told US Weekly when he returned home at the end of June: “There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season”.