When was Kim Kardashian on SNL as star speaks on Debra Messing drama?













Hulu’s The Kardashians premiered on April 14 and saw the reality family addressing many things that happened since Keeping Up With The Kardashians went off the air.

One clip from the episode sees Kim addressing actress Debra Messing’s tweet about her Saturday Night Live appearance. The reality star threw some serious shade on the television actress while talking to the cameras.

But, when exactly was Kim K on SNL?

When was Kim Kardashian on SNL?

Kim Kardashian made her SNL hosting debut on October 9, 2021, with Halsey as her musical guest.

The mother of four’s monologue saw her roasting the Kardashian-Jenner family. She also starred in an array of sketches, one of which saw her kissing now-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The duo were portraying the Disney couple Jasmin and Aladdin in the sketch. Soon after the episode aired, The Wrap reported that the 41-year-old’s SNL episode received the highest rating of the season thus far in the key 18-49 demographic.

However, not everyone was thrilled about the idea of Kim hosting SNL. Will and Grace actress Debra Messing took to Twitter and expressed her confusion when it was announced that the SKIMS founder will host an SNL episode.

What did Debra Messing say about Kim?

In September 2021, shortly after Kim’s hosting gig on SNL was announced, Debra tweeted: “Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosted, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?”

The actress’ tweet was met with criticism from Kim K’s fans, which forced the actress to explain what she meant during her Tamron Hall Show appearance.

“Well, I was not intending to troll her, and if anybody took it that way, I apologize,” the 53-year-old said after Kim’s SNL episode aired. “That was never my intention.”

Acknowledging that Kim is a “phenomenon,” Debra further said: “I mean, she is a cultural icon. I am someone who grew up with SNL. I love comedy, and they have had, for decades, this sort of formula.”

“And I noticed that they changed the formula, and I was like, ‘Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie?’ And she didn’t have anything coming out. Actually, her TV show had just wrapped. So I was just confused,” the actress added.

Kim Kardashian hits back at Debra Messing

During the first episode, the KKW Beauty founder reacted to Debra’s comments by saying: “A girl from Will & Grace came out and said she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host, but it’s like, why do you care?”

Some fans thought Kim referring to Debra as a ‘girl from Will and Grace’ instead of using her name was really funny.

