When was Masterchef Junior filmed as season 8 begins in 2022?













Masterchef Junior’s season 8 has finally returned with fresh episodes in 2022 after a long hiatus. But, when was this installment of the popular show filmed?

The brand new episodes feature judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, and newcomer Daphne Oz, who replaced Christina Tosi. Season 8 started airing on March 17, 2022, after a two-year hiatus.

When was Masterchef Junior season 8 filmed?

Masterchef Junior’s latest season began filming almost three years ago, back in the fall of 2019.

The season had started shooting when judge Daphne Oz was still pregnant with her fourth child, a daughter. Her little bundle of joy, Giovanna “Gigi” Ines Jovanovic, will turn three later this year.

The delayed release of the season also saw the young contestants growing up and looking starkly different now.

Speaking to Atlanta Journal-Constitution ahead of the new season’s premiere, contestant A’Dan Lisaula said: “I feel like I’ve grown two feet since then.” The youngling was 10 when the season was shot and he recently turned 13.

A look at Masterchef Junior in 2022

So far, we are only two episodes into the new season. Episode 2 of the show “Junior Edition: Taste It Make It” aired on Thursday, March 24.

However, season 8 of Masterchef Junior is going to be unlike any other. The cheftestants will be taking the show on the road and will be seen cooking at both a renaissance fair and motocross track.

To add to that, Chef Ramsay’s daughter Tilly will make another guest appearance this time.

Fans react to the new season

Despite being just two episodes into the new season, fans are really enjoying it already.

Home from the gig and watching masterchef Junior to top off a very wholesome night — ✐ Mikaela Jane ✎ (@mikaeladraws) March 25, 2022

Me at the end of every MasterChef Junior episode: pic.twitter.com/5cK236nAtZ — Mohale Mashigo (@BlckPorcelain) March 19, 2022

I love masterchef junior, cus one thing about these kids, they gon eat me tf up in the kitchen — ki |they/zad | 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇵🇸 🦂 (@AkieaG) March 25, 2022

The kids on MasterChef Junior are they kids of chefs or how the hell do these seven year olds know their way around the kitchen and I can’t figure out a grilled cheese sandwich — Julio Rico (@MrJulioRico) March 25, 2022

omg a new masterchef junior pic.twitter.com/zch2vtAvWm — ✦ yam 🍊💎💡 degrassi on hbo max SOON (@imwatchingshows) March 22, 2022

I'm 103 and I've never been half as good at cooking as these kids on Masterchef Junior. pic.twitter.com/ozhZ5Y2mPt — Mike Honcho (@themagicman47) March 19, 2022

