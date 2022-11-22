









Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison for tax evasion and bank fraud. Chrisley Knows Best viewers are now wondering when they will report to jail and where they will serve their time.

The couple was found guilty in June of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, as well as several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

On Monday, November 21, they were sentenced to prison in federal court. Judge Eleanor L. Ross sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison with three years of supervised release, CNN reports.

His wife Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. So when will they report to jail and what prison are they going to serve their time in? Reality Titbit reveals the details.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced

The Chrisleys were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison for tax evasion and bank fraud. Their accountant Peter Tarantino was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release.

They were both also sentenced to 36 months of supervised release each. Both Chrisleys were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud.

Julie was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice. During the months-long trial, the Chrisleys maintained they did nothing wrong and someone else had control of their finances.

According to the Department of Justice, evidence in the case showed that the Chrisleys were able to obtain the loans by submitting false bank statements, audit reports, and financial statements.

The money was used to buy luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel, a DOJ press release stated. According to CNN, The Chrisleys, along with their accountant, conspired to defraud the IRS and evade collection of delinquent taxes.

When will Todd and Julie go to jail?

The Chrisley’s report date is set for January 15, 2023, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. Prosecutors had wanted to see a sentence between 210 and 262 months or roughly 17 to 22 years for Todd Chrisley, according to court documents.

For Julie, prosecutors had previously recommended 121 and 151 months, or roughly 10 to 12 years. Their sentencing means Chrisley Knows Best has been axed and will not be airing a tenth season, as well as Growing Up Chrisley.

E! had ordered a dating format series titled Love Limo, with Todd Chrisley set to host the show, though it’s now been canceled, Movie Web reports. The couple has been on house arrest while awaiting their sentencing date.

What prison will the Chrisleys report to?

U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross recommended that Julie Chrisley be allowed to serve her sentence at FCI Tallahassee and Todd Chrisley be allowed to serve at FCI Pensacola, as they asked, Insider reports.

Ross allowed both Chrisleys to surrender themselves to custody. After Julie Chrisley sobbed as she told the court she was most concerned for her children, Ross said that in most cases, there are children who are left behind.

Both Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced below what the federal sentencing guidelines laid out, due to their age, health, and the fact that they care for Todd’s mother, Faye Chrisley, who has bladder cancer, and other relatives.

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

