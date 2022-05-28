Where are the 2021 Love Island contestants now?













With Love Island just a week away, some fans are thinking back to 2021’s couples and wondering where they are now. Many of the season seven couples are still together but some are not.

Reality Titbit has all the details on where the 2021 Love Islanders are today, check it out.

Screenshot from Love Island’s YouTube video titled: ‘Most dramatic moments 😱 | Love Island 2021’

Where are the Love Island contestants now?

Millie and Liam

Millie and Liam won Love Island 2021, as well as the money and, are very much going strong. they now live together in a £1 million mansion in Esses and are both doing well.

Millie Court has collections with both ASOS and Ego, whose promo shoots were shot in LA. Aside from this, according to the Tab, she signed a six-figure deal with lash brand Eyelure.

Liam has started his journey in property and has been busy renovating homes in Wales.

Faye and Teddy

Faye and Teddy are another couples that are still together a year down the line, they now live together with Teddy being named the brand ambassador for Jacks Wills and Faye continuing to expand her property empire.

Aside from this, she’s also signed a mega-deal with hairline Razzl Dazzl and started a company called Faye Home.

Chloe and Toby

There have been recent rumours that Chloe and Toby are together again and the pair reportedly live together.

Chloe Burrows has been named the face of JD Women and has her own budding YouTube channel, while Toby still plays for the football team Hashtag and models for BoohooMan.

Kaz and Tyler

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank split just three months after leaving the villa but it doesn’t mean they haven’t gone on to do some exciting things.

Kaz often models for the lingerie brand Boux Avenue on her Instagram and recently created her very own makeup collab and bundle with Makeup Revolution.

While Tyler frequently does sponsor posts with BoohooMan.

Liberty and Jake

Liberty ad Jake broke off their relationship before they even left the villa and went on to find success immediately after leaving.

Liberty has bagged deals with The Style and even competed on Dancing on Ice 2022!

Jake has taken a slightly different route—while he still does sponsor posts for NovaMan, he’s stayed local, opting for the South West instead of London.

Mary and Aaron

These two also didn’t make it as a couple but Mary Bedford has gone on to model for Missguided and Boux Avenue, as well as hairband Lullabellz. She also has a YouTube channel AND a successful TikTok account.

Whereas Aaron has done sponsored posts with NovaMan and even presented at the UK Cheltenham races.

Lucinda

Despite Lucinda leaving the villa single she became best friends with Millie and Chloe and has modelled for brands like Boux Avenue and was also named as a brand ambassador for I Saw It First.

Lillie

Lillie left the villa single and since she’s moved to Abu Dhabi and is living her best influencer life.

Hugo

Since leaving Hugo has had some sponsorships and tried his luck at TikTok but fans didn’t take to him too well.

Since then though he’s become an ambassador for Sporting Minds UK—which is a charity that provides professional mental health support for athletes. He has also started a cricket podcast called ‘The Way It Seems.’

AJ

AJ has been doing a lot of stuff on TV such as premieres as well as staring in the first-ever celebrating MMA fighting tv series ‘Celeb MMA.’

Sharon

Since leaving the villa, Sharon become an ambassador for the Young Women’s Trust to raise awareness around spiking and change how victims are treated after it happened to herself.

Matthew

Matthew didn’t find love in the villa and is now a fitness coach, and he uses his platform for workout videos, travel and looking loved up with his new girlfriend, Laura Nolan, who was his partner on Ireland’s Dancing With the Stars.

Abigail

Abigail was a tattoo artist before she entered the villa and she still is a successful tattoo artist and has just bought a house with her new footballer beau David Aboro Fitzpatrick.

Brad

Brad does paid ads for brands like Blakely, Puma and Jack Wills and is big on fitness.

Love Island 2022 better be serving moments like these or I’m not watching #loveisland pic.twitter.com/qbdAI0ZJDL — Love Island Memes (@lovesislandz) May 18, 2022

Shannon

Shannon was dumped after two days in the villa but has still done okay for herself. Shannon has continued to model and has had a plethora of sponsored posts with Oh Polly, Boux Avenue and more. She’s also on Twitch and TikTok.

Rachel

According to the Tab, Rachel Finni actually returned to working in hospitality, alongside doing sponsored modelling posts.

Georgia

Despite Georgia and Hugo’s “fling” she is living her best life on socials, with over 100k followers, sponsored posts galore and a loyal Twitter following.

