Stacey Silva’s wedding to Florian Sukaj took place at a lavish venue in Connecticut. Her dad Michael Silva walked her down the aisle, and it wasn’t the first ceremony but the second that was shown on TLC’s Darcey & Stacey.

Florian and Stacey’s relationship has been shared for the world to see since they began dating in 2015. Finally, the couple tied the knot at a prestigious wedding venue with a scenic waterfront view.

So, where did Stacey Silva get married to Florian? Their wedding took place in November 2022 and finally we have the chance to capture the moment they said, “I do,” just a few months after the special moment.

Where did Stacey Silva get married?

Stacey got married at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut on November 4, 2022. The venue is known for hosting weddings and costs $159 per person for five hours of partying, Here Comes The Guide reports.

Couples can be married on the terrace or at Compass Rose, with panoramic views of sunsets over the Long Island Sound. Stacey wore a lavish white dress with silver patterns on her special day.

“This is the moment that we’ve been waiting for,” Silva told PEOPLE in an interview. “We’ve been together eight years and been through so much and our love has survived. We’re here now. We made it.”

Stacey and Florian’s wedding

Stacey had a second wedding after marrying her husband Florian Sukaj in a secret courthouse ceremony in 2020 with just the two of them. However, her father Mike Silva had the honor of walking her down the aisle in the second.

It was during the covid-19 pandemic that Stacey and Florian had their first nuptials. The second was held so their family and friends could attend. It comes eight years after they first met on Instagram.

Mike had suffered a stroke just days before the wedding day but was luckily able to make it. And Stacey was in full bling as she worked with Albanian American designer Katerina Bocci to create the perfect gown.

Inside Saybrook Point Resort

Saybrook Point Resort & Marina offers indoor and outdoor weddings. As Stacey and Florian got married in the winter, they were treated to a warm fireplace and had the option of choosing a winter package!

The venue has a Lighthouse suite with beautiful views of the Connecticut River, while award-winning chefs will customize wedding menus based on taste, season, and style desired. Options include local scallops, oysters, and beef.

WATCH DARCEY & STACEY ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C