Where did they film Rock The Block 2021? Location of HGTV series explored!











Rock The Block is officially back for a second season, as contestants are given four weeks to transform a home. So, where did they film it?

Four pairs – who viewers are likely to recognise from other HGTV shows – will be showcasing their renovation skills, hoping to impress the judges.

At the end, each home is given a property value, and whichever is judged as the highest will be crowned the official winners.

The question is, where did they film Rock The Block 2021? Let’s delve into where the second season took place!

Screenshot: Rock The Block: Extended Sneak Peek, HGTV Instagram

Where is Rock The Block 2021 filmed?

Paulding County, Georgia

Situated in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, the houses that feature are thought to be close to the nearby city.

The actual street name for the homes is reportedly Dabbs Bridge Road.

Nearby residents noticed that the HGTV series was being filmed along the road, with the average selling price for a house there at about $500,000.

The houses have been newly-built for the series, like in Season 1! The properties were constructed by Harvest Homes LLC.

@Make_It_Right and @alisonvictoria3 is gonna be a fierce team on #rocktheblock. I want on that squad. — Shaun “mask up for safety” O’Hara (@spohara) March 2, 2021

Rock The Block: Location explored

Looking at estate agent site Zillow, some homes based along Dabbs Bridge Road go up to a price of $900,000!

It’s likely that the homes might cost a significant amount now that they have been renovated, with the help of Harvest Homes LLC.

Considered one of the best places to live in Georgia, Paulding County has several coffee shops and parks, and is relatively quiet.

The county is named after John Paulding, who was famous for capturing British spy Major John André in 1780 during the American Revolution.

Where was Rock The Block Season 1 filmed?

Santa Clarita, California

Things have changed this time around, as Rock The Block has set up its main base in a different location since its 2019 series.

The four homes that featured in the first season were constructed by builders at Pardee Homes Los Angeles.

The properties have now become part of the new home community in the Aliento’s Arista neighborhood.

Love seeing these promos during #tybreaker for #rocktheblock tonight – we had such a good time and such great people @hgtv — Ty Pennington (@typennington) March 2, 2021

