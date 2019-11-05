Where does Alan Titchmarsh live? Love Your Garden host spends a third of the year on holiday!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Alan Titchmarsh, the green-thumbed TV presenter we all know and love is back on our screens for more Love Your Garden.

Love Your Garden is back on ITV for its ninth series, airing Tuesday nights.

As Alan is known for renovating properties and transforming gardens, many fans of his are curious to know what the Titchmarsh residence is like. So, where does Alan Titchmarsh live?

Alan Titchmarsh: Bio

Alan Titchmarsh is a 70-year-old horticulture expert, television presenter, gardener and writer.

He is known for his recent work on Love Your Garden – the series has been running since 2011 – but has also featured in the likes of Gardeners’ World, The Alan Titchmarsh Show and as one of the co-presenters for the Royal Chelsea Flower Show.

Alan has been married to his wife Alison since 1975. They met performing in amateur theatre productions.

Together, the couple have two daughters called Polly and Camilla.

Where does Alan Titchmarsh live?

Alan, as his job would suggest, sought to reside somewhere with access to the great outdoors.

He told Coast Magazine:

We live in Hampshire, but my wife and I spend about a third of our time on the Isle of Wight. We live on the coast in Cowes when we are there, and there are various bays, harbours and creeks all around the island that are wonderful to explore.

When they are in Hampshire, the Titchmarshes live in a Grade II listed Georgian farmhouse, which Alan bought back in 2002.

