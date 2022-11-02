









Jeremy Roloff is one of Matt and Amy Roloff’s children, who no longer lives at Roloff Farms and has moved on to start his own family elsewhere. As Little People Big World returns, fans wonder what happened to him.

Married to Audrey, he lived in a $1.5 million home just a 15-minute drive from his family’s home before moving. It comes after his dad decided to stop selling 16 acres of Roloff Farms and instead turn it into a short-term rental.

Let’s get to know how Jeremy is doing and find out where he is living now. From having children of his own to purchasing his own property, the Roloff son looks happier than ever.

Where does Jeremy Roloff live?

Jeremy now lives in Hillsboro, Oregon. Both he and wife Audrey recently purchased a new property there which has the Holcomb Creek Trestle – where he asked her to be his girlfriend, and later marry him – in the backyard.

The family decided to purchase their own farm in June, instead of buy the 16 acres of Roloff Farms. It took the couple two years to search all over Oregon to find the perfect home, and is within walking distance of Audrey’s parent’s home.

They previously lived in a home at Rock Creek, Oregon, which is a 15-minute drive from Roloff Farms’ address, 23985 NW Grossen Dr, Hillsboro, OR 97124, USA. Jeremy and Audrey decided to renovate the property and put it up for sale.

What happened to Jeremy on LPBW?

Jeremy moved out of the Roloff Farm and met Audrey. Cameras captured the reality TV personality asking her to marry him, but since then, they left the show and had three young children Ember, Bode and Radley.

They chose to leave LPBW in 2018 to focus on their family and other business ventures. However, they have still kept fans updated with their lives, including when they released New York Times best-seller A Love Letter Life.

At the time, they had just brought three-year-old daughter Ember into the world. Jeremy first appeared on the show alongside his parents and siblings in 2006. He was 13 years old at the time.

Audrey and Jeremy’s farmhouse

Jeremy and Audrey sold their old Oregon home for $730,000 after they bought a massive $1 million farm. The farmhouse is a fixer upper which they bought in June and had moved into by August.

The land spans across 4,414 square feet and sits on over four acres of farmland in a secluded street. In addition to the main house, the property features a detached structure that can be used as a workshop or guest home.

Audrey has admitted on her Instagram story that even though the property does need some work, it’s something she and Jeremy – who frequently do DIY projects together – are looking forward to.

