Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin may have left her reality TV stint behind but she’s doing the rounds online again after TikTok videos resurfaced of her starring on the show – so where does Kate work eight years on?

She made a brief return to TLC earlier in 2022 when Kate Plus Date aired on the network. Kate was on the hunt for a new relationship following her 2009 divorce from Jon Gosselin, who she shares eight children with.

After several years sharing her life onscreen, Kate decided to wave goodbye to TV and started working a regular job instead. Fans are now asking where she works in 2022 after her old interviews and TLC clips resurfaced.

Where does Kate Gosselin work?

Kate works as a nurse in the city of Troutman. She earned a “multi-state” license from the North Carolina Board of Nursing on June 30, 2021, and it reportedly expires on March 31, 2023, In Touch Weekly reports.

She was actually in the nursing industry before her reality TV stint. Kate first became a registered nurse after completing a diploma program at the Reading Hospital And Medical Center in Reading, Pennsylvania.

She then worked as a labor and delivery nurse in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. It was while working that job she met now ex-husband Jon Gosselin at a company picnic on October 5, 1997.

Why did Hannah Gosselin leave Kate?

Kate no longer lives with her daughter Hannah, who moved in with dad Jon. Kate and Jon have had an ongoing custody battle for the past ten years. Hannah has been estranged from her mom in recent years, but they’re talking again.

Hannah told Entertainment Tonight that things with Kate have improved and they now speak regularly. “My relationship with my mom is pretty stable,” she said. “Like, we text each other and call each other on an average basis.”

Jon obtained custody of Hannah and Collin while Kate still has custody of Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden. Their other two children, Mady and Cara, both 21, are living at their respective colleges but reside with their mother when they return.

Where does Kate live in 2022?

Kate lives in North Carolina. In early 2022, she sold her $1.1 million Pennsylvania home before deciding to live a more low-key life. She lives by a lake with four of her kids — Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah.

The waterfront property has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property’s amenities include a private pier and boat dock, a pool and hot tub. Her twins Mady and Cara go to college in New York City.

