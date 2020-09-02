British actress Sheridan Smith has allowed viewers to go behind-the-scenes with her on one of her most important roles to date in Becoming Mum.

The documentary aired on ITV on Tuesday, September 1st and explored how success has impacted Sheridan’s mental health. It also focusses on the latest chapter in her life: motherhood. Sheridan explains how she hopes the arrival of her new baby will open a fresh chapter in her life.

As we get to peek into Sheridan’s life with fiancé Jamie Horn on their pregnancy journey, viewers got to see much of Sheridan’s house. So, where does Sheridan Smith live? Find out about the actress’s Yorkshire residency here.

Where is Sheridan Smith from?

Sheridan Smith is originally from Epworth in Lincolnshire. This small town has a population of just over 3,700.

She was born in Epworth on June 25th, 1981 making her 39 years old.

Sheridan grew up in the area and lived there with her mother. She attended the local dance school and then local comprehensive, famously having never attended drama school. Sheridan later moved to Doncaster, Yorkshire where she started to perform at the local pubs and clubs.

Where does Sheridan Smith live now?

Sheridan lives in Yorkshire.

She has always loved a country way of living, and in 2018, it was reported that Sheridan had plenty of animals where she lived. Sheridan claimed to have four donkeys, two goats and two pigs on her farm.

This is likely the residence that Sheridan still lives in, as we saw the donkeys in the ITV documentary. She was living with fiancé Jamie Horn in 2018, and the couple still live together. They made the decision to move out of London to the countryside together.

Sheridan Smith’s Yorkshire house

This is not the first time Sheridan Smith has allowed cameras into her countryside home. In fact, she filmed the first episode of ITV’s Isolation Stories in her Yorkshire house.

When viewers saw Sheridan’s episode, they were blown away by the property.

Sheridan’s taste in interior design was praised, and the episode showed off all aspects of the house. From the purple-tinged modern kitchen, the open plan design, and the large French doors, you can see the whole place.

