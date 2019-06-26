It’s been a long time since we last heard of Mrs Meldrum, YouTube star and influencer who got caught up in a maelstrom of internet drama.
So where has Mrs Meldrum gone?
Read on as we dissect the scandal which caused her disappearance, where she’s been and how she’s making her return…
What happened to Mrs Meldrum?
Rebecca Meldrum, the internet personality behind Mrs Meldrum, celebrated her 30th birthday with fifteen pals at The Fairmount Hotel’s spa in St. Andrews, Scotland.
During the trip, which was documented and posted to the Mrs Meldrum YouTube account – which has over 110k subscribers – a racist joke about the Ku Klux Klan could be overheard in the background.
Mrs Meldrum was majorly slammed online for including the clip, but rather than take it down, she covered up the joke with some music… Which inevitably did not go down well with fans and caused the video to blow up over the weekend of April 27th, 2019.
The video has since been removed.
The Candice Brathwaite scandal
The scandal was exacerbated when Mrs Meldrum brought fellow mummy vlogger Candice Brathwaite into the conversation.
Out of the blue, Mrs Meldrum urged her followers to follow Candice Brathwaite.
In an Instagram post, Candice stated that she doesn’t know Rebecca Meldrum and was being brought into the conversation to act as a “shield” against these racism accusations.
View this post on Instagram
Let me just fling up a picture of my smiling before I cuss someone’s skirt hem. The Caucasity this week has been debilitating. There is so much underhand fuckery happening to black women who work on the internet I don’t even know where to start. I want to say please stop but I see no end to this kind of violence. So I just re treat to the black girl group chat we have popping where every micro aggression and sneak diss is dismantled. Not only are black girls magic, we are omnipresent. So if you disrespect one of us all of us, no matter how few of us are front facing, hear about it. Today I was used as a shield in some nonsense regarding the KKK *mariah Carey voice* I don’t know her! And then written out of an entire article which referenced @makemotherhooddiverse (I see you @elleuk 💁🏿♀️) compounded with some other tings I just don’t know how much more white women especially expect women of colour to take. I’m mad, hurt but not at all surprised. But I silence ain’t my bag. Stop moving mad – thank you.
Where has Mrs Meldrum gone?
Mrs Meldrum has taken a hiatus from her social media presence.
In a lengthy Instagram post, she apologised for her misconduct, for all of her 87,000 followers to see.
There has been a major backlash, but it seems that most fans have accepted her apology and she hasn’t been excommunicated from the YouTube community in the way, say, James Charles or ProJared have after their recent scandals.
View this post on Instagram
A heartfelt apology. This won’t make much sense to anyone who didn’t see it, but it has been brought to my attention that in the video which went live after my birthday, there was a racist reference made by a few people in the background chatter. The comment wasn’t made by me and I didn’t hear at the time or at the time I edited the video. However within 30 minutes of the video going live, lots of you had got in touch to let me know, so I removed it. I want to wholeheartedly apologise to everyone this may have offended. I feel terrible for not noticing and apalled that it was said in the first place.As many of you have pointed out, it is absolutely my responsibility as to what goes live on my channel, so it was dealt with and removed quickly – and I am truly sorry. I also want to thank each and every one of you that took the time and trouble to bring it to my attention. I hope that, if you follow my channel, you know my character & morals well enough to know that I would never intentionally cause offence, or EVER condone racism or any other noninclusive behaviour. Please don’t stop giving me the feedback when something gets through the net that may cause any hurt whatsoever because that’s not what this is about.
Mrs Meldrum’s return
Mrs Meldrum usually posts new videos to YouTube every 2-3 days, so when that schedule was interrupted, viewers knew something was definitely wrong.
She posted her first YouTube video after three weeks on Thursday, May 16th where she quickly addressed her absence in the first twenty seconds and thanked her fans for their support. Check the video out below.
Another video followed on Monday, May 20th suggesting she is back to producing content, but not at the rate she was previously.
Mrs Meldrum has not posted to her Instagram account since April 28th, 2019.
Her Twitter account also remains private.
Keith Lemon’s new TV series starts tonight – what is Shopping With Keith Lemon?