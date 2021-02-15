Where is American Idol filmed? 2021 ABC series' filming location explored!











American Idol is back, as contestants show off their vocal chords on stage – so we explored where and when the ABC show was filmed.

The contest has brought out season 19, which sees judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie give their thoughts on singers’ skills.

During a pandemic, it’s been a very unusual year when it comes to shooting TV series, so we explored where and when American Idol 2021 was filmed.

AMERICAN IDOL 402 (Auditions) American Idol continues its journey to find the next superstar as the original music competition series airs SUNDAY, FEB. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (John Fleenor via Getty Images) LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN

Where is American Idol 2021 filmed?

CBS Television City on 7800 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, California

It is thought that season 19 is being filmed at the same primary location that American Idol has always been held.

The stage and judge’s seats appear to look the same as previous seasons, so it is likely that they’ve stuck to their usual spot!

Auditions held in the first round were actually done virtually via Zoom, with the later in-person performances held at a range of locations.

While the main American Idol auditions are filmed at CBS Television City in LA, there are a few other locations the 2021 series is shot, including:

San Diego, California

Ojai, California

🎙 #AmericanIdol | The filming for the new season begins today and it will be recorded in numerous locations in California, while in previous seasons the show was recorded across the country. Also, the trio of judges will also have separate tables to increase social distancing. pic.twitter.com/PKtwksnj6Y — Katy Perry Activity (@ActivityKaty) October 5, 2020

American Idol: Filming location explored

CBS Television City in LA is where American Idol have filmed since it first aired on our screens – back in 2002!

The site is where production has taken place for several films, including That Thing You Do! starring Tom Hanks and Liv Tyler.

With eight different studios spread across the location, it was initially built on the site of a former football field and race track Gilmore Stadium.

Before the stadium existed, it was an oil field!

In American Idol’s other locations, such as San Diego, California, films and TV shows have been filmed there since 1868.

Ojai, California, is where Easy A was filmed, and part of Michael Scott’s book The Alchemyst: The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel.

@AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol my favourite moment was the first time I saw Carrie Underwood sing ! — cindy gravelle (@CindyGravelle) February 15, 2021

When American Idol 2021 was filmed

From October 5, 2020

Filming for the face-to-face auditions began at the start of October.

Customised Zoom technology was formerly used ahead of the in-person performances, from August 10 to October 28, 2020.

Mandatory masks were required to be worn by everyone, except when the contestants and judges were being filmed.

Feels a little extra special to be bringing @AmericanIdol back this year… goes to show that you can cancel a lot of things BUT #dreamsarenevercanceled!☝🏻♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 15, 2021

