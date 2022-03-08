Where is the American Idol 2022 filmed? Season 20 locations revealed













American Idol season 20 has finally kicked off as the auditions have begun. The Sunday, March 6, 2022’s episode of the reality talent show left many fans wondering where the season is being filmed.

The 2022 series is the franchise’s fifth one to air on the ABC Network. It will see Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry return as the judges while Ryan Seacrest will be hosting the season once again.

SEE: Shaina took Love Is Blind a little literally after fans notice her squint

Where is the 2022 American Idol filmed?

American Idol’s 2022 instalment is being filmed in a variety of locations.

If you watched the season’s premiere episode on February 27, you might have noticed the backdrop showing Lakeway Resort’s Vista Ballroom with the view of Austin, Texas’ Lake Travis behind the judges.

The episode was reportedly filmed in October 2021.

Besides filming in their usual locations in California, this season, the show will also be filmed in Nashville, Austin and also Disney Aulani in Hawaii.

Judge Lionel Richie posted a snap from the time the show was being filmed in Nashville back at the end of 2021. To add to that, the show’s handle posted a snap on its IG page announcing the filming in Hawaii, back in February 2022.

California still remains the show’s primary filming location.

OMG: Love is Blind reunion fans can’t believe Kyle professed his love for Deepti

Recap of March 6 auditions

The brand new season of American Idol kicked off with country singer Huntergirl getting the season’s first Platinum Ticket. For the unversed, it allows the contestant to bypass the first round of Hollywood Week.

Night 2 of the show began with the audition of Betty Maxwell who was also Miss America 2016. The judges saw a lot of potential in Betty but commented on her lack of artistic direction.

Other contestants included Leah Marlene, a 20-year old from Normal, Illinois, who sang “Steal My Girl” by One Direction. Katy branded her voice as “tremendous,” while Lionel commented on her unique fashion sense by saying: “You carry your weirdness so well.” All in all, it was a big YES for Leah.

Another contestant who made an impact on the judges in the March 6 episode were, 17-year old Skylie Thompson from Cyril, Oklahoma, who sang “Buckle Bunny,” a song she co-wrote with her father and it’s catchy! She also sings the cover of “Oklahoma City” by Zach Bryan. But, the judges finally decide it’s a ‘no’ for Skylie, who burst into tears.

Aaron Westberry, a 20-year old grocery store worker from Greenville, South Carolina, got a golden ticket from the judges after he sang “2016” by Sam Hunt.

Another remarkable contestant was 20-year old TikTok sensation Luke Taylor, from Westchester, Pennsylvania. He had an incredibly low voice and impressed the judges by singing “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash. While it was a ‘no’ from Katy, the other two judges said ‘yes’ to Luke.

Fans react to American Idol season 20

Reflecting on the show’s history, one Twitter user wrote: “I think Kelly Clarkson and Adam Lambert were the best to come from American Idol tbh.”

West Virginia’s own, Kelsie Dolin of Boone County just killed it on American Idol. Absolutely awesome representation for the mountain state! #AmericanIdol — Wes Wilson (@WesWilson247) March 7, 2022

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy | Act 3 Teaser | Netflix BridTV 8682 jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy | Act 3 Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/eD4VU7JmnGo/hqdefault.jpg 963803 963803 center 22403