Where is America's Got Talent 2021 filmed? Live audience Qs answered!











America’s Got Talent is back on NBC, and viewers wonder where the talent competition is filmed. Plus, here’s how they have a live audience.

Individuals and groups have been taking to the stage, hoping to impress judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell.

Some shows with live audiences have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which left viewers wondering how it all worked for season 16.

So, where is America’s Got Talent 2021 filmed? And how did they manage to have a live audience? Here’s all the details on how they worked around it.

Screenshot: Early Release: Dustin Tavella Performs Heartwarming Magic – America’s Got Talent 2021 YouTube

Where is America’s Got Talent 2021 filmed?

Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Due to the pandemic, filming took place in just one location in California. More specifically, the auditorium is based on 300 East Green Street.

The Pasadena-based stage is a five minutes away from the epicenter of Hollywood, where several studios are located.

Pasadena Civic Auditorium has a 3,000-seat capacity. It has been the location for the Primetime Emmy Awards and People’s Choice Awards!

When was America’s Got Talent 2021 filmed?

March to April 2021

Filming for AGT began in the last week of March, and reportedly was completely finished several weeks later, in April.

It was done in accordance with Covid-19 safety protocols. If shooting is not done safely at the location, then production can reportedly be suspended.

So, the production team have speedily put together the episodes, despite only wrapping up filming just over a month before the launch date!

How does AGT have a live audience?

They had a limited audience in line with Covid-19 restrictions

The production team limited the presence of the audience and strictly kept to Covid-19 protocols, making sure that everyone on the set was safe.

Although the shows were filmed in person, the auditions were done virtually – in an on-screen room which looked like the real deal!

A shot of a full studio audience from previous footage is thought to have been used in background clips, to make it seem like the theater is full.

Probably staff and family and slept few people. Towards end of filming they had a slew of people pic.twitter.com/F30Pnl2PHR — Kermitdrinkstea2 (@Tvpoll_rtfav2) May 12, 2021

