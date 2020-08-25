Bad Chad Customs is a reality series following Chad Hiltz as he builds custom cars out of ordinary materials and scrap metal.

Chad Hiltz, AKA “Bad Chad,” has become a bit of a bonafide TV celebrity since the Discovery Channel started following his custom car shop in 2019. The show introduces viewers to Bad Chad and his team as they build iconic vehicles. Car renovation shows have become increasingly popular over the years with the likes of Wheeler Dealers, Overhaulin’, and Car Masters: Rust to Riches on our screens; take it from us when we say that we’ve never seen a car show like Bad Chad Customs.

One thing viewers want to know while watching the series, is where it is filmed and how to visit. Find out everything you need to know about where Bad Chad Customs is filmed here.

Bad Chad Customs: Shop explored

Chad Hiltz runs the shop with his wife Jolene Macintyre. The couple are crazy about cars and have worked on some iconic rides over the years from a 1939 Studebaker Commander to a 1957 Cadillac Coupe Deville.

Chad is the founder of Hiltz Auto Company which is where Bad Chad Customs is based.

His team at the shop are called Green Goblin Customs.

Where is Bad Chad Customs filmed?

Canning, Nova Scotia

The filming for Bad Chad Customs takes place in Bad Chad’s own shop in a small town in Nova Scotia, Canada. Canning has a population of around 2,500.

Chad built the shop himself and it is adorned with all his own artworks. One of the signature elements to the shop is the huge custom signs Bad Chad built himself.

Can you visit Bad Chad Customs?

Yes!

Bad Chad Customs is open for business from 9am to 5pm on weekdays.

But it would be pretty hard to make it to the area, unless, that is, you are a local. As Canning is a pretty rural town in Nova Scotia, Canada, unless you were a Canadian citizen desperate to make it to Bad Chad Customs, it would take quite the voyage to make it to Bad Chad’s shop.

