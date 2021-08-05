Where is Breaking Bland filmed? HGTV show's plot and shooting locations explored











HGTV has proven that we can never have enough home renovation shows. The network’s new show Breaking Bland premiered on Wednesday, August 4 and stars host/designer Mary Welch Fox Stasik.

Breaking Bland’s season 1 on HGTV will feature seven episodes which will release every Wednesday starting August 4. In the forthcoming episodes, fans will get to follow Mary around as she creates some never-seen-before and personalized designs for her clients.

FIND OUT: Who is Mary Welch from HGTV’s Breaking Bland?

Breaking Bland Sneak Peek | HGTV BridTV 3993 Breaking Bland Sneak Peek | HGTV 839711 839711 center 22403

Where is Breaking Bland filmed?

Breaking Bland’s major filming location is in South Carolina.

The southern-eastern US state is known for its subtropical beaches. It also features some unique and historical architectural styles. The HGTV renovation series features many houses from South Carolina’s different cities.

Charleston city in the state is HGTV’s Breaking Bland’s principal shooting location. The city is marked with Greek and Gothic revival style of architecture throughout.

Another shooting location for the HGTV show, as per Mary’s Instagram handle is Isle of Palms. It is a beautiful island town also known for housing some of the best golf courses in the entire area. The Isle of Palms beaches offer some great retreat and rejuvenation spots.

SEE: Who is Bailey Marshall from Love Island USA?

HGTV show’s plot explored

On Breaking Bland, we follow Mary and her builder friend John Frick around, as the duo helps their clients create a living space that expresses their individualities.

From the show’s trailer, we can tell both Mary and John do not shy away from taking risks, as they create bold and risque designs for her clients’ homes. In every episode, fans can expect to see Mary cracking design boundaries.

In the Breaking Bland trailer she says, “My goal is to showcase each client’s personality while also encouraging them to take some bold risks. I want to help them embrace their fun, weird sides in the best way possible.”

Everything we know about host Mary Welch

Mary, 39, is a Knoxville, Tennessee, native. The reality star has over 7,000 followers on her professional Instagram account and over 13,000 followers on her personal account. She often shares pictures with her family and friends on her personal Insta.

The HGTV star has been working as a designer since graduating with a degree in Interior Designing from the University of Colorado. She has worked in companies in Colorado, Chicago as well as New York City, constantly honing her skills in the process.

Mary from Breaking Bland is happily married to musician Ryan Stasik for 10 years now. The pair has two daughters.