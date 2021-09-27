Where is ABC's Dancing With The Stars 2021 filmed?











Dancing With The Stars sees a celebrity paired with a professional dancer to polish a routine. The question is, where is the show filmed?

As the competition gets well underway, many viewers are putting their votes in for their favorite dancefloor couples in a bid for them to stay.

Amid voting, some fans may be wondering exactly where each of the contestant pairs are jiving, tapping their toes, and quickstepping.

Is it all done in a studio somewhere? Or is it some kind of makeshift dancefloor in a club? The curiosity is killing us – so here’s where they dance.

Where is Dancing With The Stars filmed?

Dancing With The Stars is filmed at Television City Studios.

Based in Los Angeles, California, the actual address is 7800 Beverly Boulevard, in the Fairfax district of the area.

This season (30), a limited number of audience members can be present for the live shows, with strict Covid-19 protocols in place.

Each contestant is thought to have separate trailers for hair and make-up.

Dancing With The Stars: Location explored

Popular shows such as The Late Show, The Price is Right, American Idol, and America’s Got Talent have all been shot at CBS Television City.

Designed by architect William Pereira and Charles Luckman, Television City opened in 1952 as the second CBS television studio in Southern California!

In 2018, CBS sold Television City to the real estate investment company Hackman Capital Partners while continuing to exclusively lease its space.

The studio has also been the production site of several films, such as the 1996 feature That Thing You Do!, starring Tom Hanks and Liv Tyler.

How to get Dancing With The Stars tickets

Currently, those wanting to attend in the live audience can head to the On Camera Audiences website to submit a form.

This will require you to fill in some details to be notified when tickets become available, which gives you a chance to join the live shows!

The minimum age allowed to attend the live shows is 12 years old. All studio audience invitations are on a first come, first served basis.

