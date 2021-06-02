Where is Doubling Down With The Derricos filmed? Family's hometown revealed!











TLC is launching a new season of Doubling Down With The Derricos, where a family of 16 share their busy lives. So, where is it filmed?

The series follows the lives of Dean and Karen Derrico, a couple who can conceive multiples and quintuplets completely naturally.

With 14 children to look after, and Dean’s job to attend to, they are clearly incredibly busy people. A popular question from fans refers to where they spend most of their fun-filled lives.

So, where is Doubling Down With The Derricos filmed? Here’s where season two is located, and how long they have lived in their hometown for.

Doubling Down With The Derricos: Location

The TLC series is filmed at their home in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sometimes, the Derricos all head out to locations around the city, which is where you may see them going for on family outings.

Various fans have questioned if the Derricos have moved home, as they recently tagged some locations such as Kingstree, South Carolina, on Insta.

But actually, they responded to a fan by informing them they were on vacation when posting the video.

Inside the Derricos’ home

The home, which is large enough to house two adults and 14 children, stretches to 2,400 square feet in size.

Dean and Karen even decided to house’s theater room into a nursery, which is where they have placed bunk beds for the children to sleep.

It has four bedrooms, where the smaller ones sleep, and seven rooms overall, including a dining and family room, garage, and barbecue area.

To accommodate for family dinners, a large table has been placed against their kitchen island, which has tall stools seated around it.

Have the Derricos always lived there?

No, Dean and Derrico grew up in different places

Dean is originally from Detroit, Michigan, while his wife Karen is from Kingstree, South Carolina – where they often visit.

The family also have a vacation home, which isn’t usually featured on Doubling Down With The Derricos, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

It is also thought that Dean owns several other houses in the North Las Vegas community. If their family gets bigger, there’s always room!

