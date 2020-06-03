Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Deadliest Catch has returned for season 16 this year.

The Discovery Channel show exposes the real-life experiences of Alaskan crab fishermen during crab fishing season in the Bering Sea.

The fishermen won’t stop at anything as they embrace the dangers and uncertainty ahead of them and their fishing boats.

Viewers have noticed that regular cast member Edgar Hansen is not in the current series. So, what happened to Edgar?

Where is Edgar Hansen?

Edgar Hansen pleaded guilty for the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, a news report by USA Today stated in 2019.

The report said that while the fisherman reached a plea deal, he wouldn’t face any time in jail and was ordered to pay court fees of $1,653.

Edgar is still on the Northwestern boat, but he’s not filming for the new series of the Deadliest Catch.

Meanwhile, neither bosses of the show or Discovery Channel have issued any statement to address Edgar’s disappearance from the series.

Whatever happened to Edgar Hansen? I know he had issues but is he ok? #deadliestcatch @deadliestcatch — New World Enterprise (@FinerThingsNC) April 15, 2020

Will Edgar return to Deadliest Catch?

Unconfirmed at the moment!

The show’s bosses haven’t confirmed anything regarding Edgar’s return.

All we know is that he is still on board the Northwestern boat, however, there are no updates or details about his future on the reality show.

Viewers at home have asked Discovery Channel to address the issue and explain whether Edgar’s return is a possibility or a miss.

Who represents the Northwestern boat now?

Edgar’s niece Mandy Hansen is a captain-in-training of the Northwestern boat.

Mandy’s father Sig had started training her to take over the family business at some point in the future. Sig previously had two health scares so Mandy could become the future deck boss of the Northwestern.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sig explained: “She and her husband can take it and run. I don’t care. They are young, they got this.

“For me, I’m done. I got a foot out the door. My mentality is different from it was 20 years ago. You only get so many chances. I’m hoping it makes sense.”

WATCH THE DEADLIEST CATCH ON AMAZON PRIME

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK