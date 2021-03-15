Where is Ellen's Game of Games filmed? Location of NBC show explored!











It is the American game show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, which airs on our screens every week. So, where is the NBC show filmed?

A huge cash prize of $100,000 is at stake, with the last remaining player who plays the “Hot Hands/Hotter Hands” game given the chance to win all of it.

There’s several games which contestants try to win during each episode, from blindfolded musical chairs to Heads Up!, which is all set in a studio.

Where is the Ellen’s Game of Games filming studio? We explored exactly where the game show is set, and what it looks like inside…

Where is Ellen’s Game of Games filmed?

Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California

Ellen’s Game of Games show, plus The Ellen DeGeneres Show, are both filmed inside this California studio.

The studio has several stages, with Stage One as one of three stages where they tape The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

So, it’s likely that the Game of Games show is also set in Stage One!

Warner. Bros Studios, California: Explored

It is the studio where some iconic films have been shot, including Casablanca, Blade Runner, and Marriage Story.

And it’s not just films and quiz shows filmed there, as it has been the base for TV shows like The Big Bang Theory and Cheyenne.

Probably one of the most popular shows ever has been shot there, which was its filming location for ten years – namely, it is called Friends!

How to get tickets to Ellen’s Game of Games

There are two options to attend the show – either to be in the audience, or to go through a separate process to be a contestant.

At the moment, there are no live studio audiences due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but there are virtual audiences you can apply to be part of.

It’s not guaranteed that every single person who applies will get tickets, but if you aren’t losing out on anything, why not try?

Here’s the step-by-step guide to get tickets:

Visit the ellentube website. Go to the menu option, and click ‘Tickets’. Choose the ‘Get tickets’ option, which will take you to a calendar, where you can select which date you wish to attend. You will then be taken to a form, where you can put your details in – including a photo of yourself – before clicking submit. Your request has been sent! You should then receive a confirmation email of your submission.

