Where is Holey Moley filmed in 2021? Look inside Season 3 golf course!











Holey Moley is the show where mini golf meets Total Wipeout. Since season three began to air, fans have been guessing where it is filmed.

The super-sized obstacle golf course is filled up with contestants, who try to score as many holes as possible while challenges are thrown their way.

But it’s not just any game of golf, as each participant could be challenged with windmills, lagoons and even giant sausages, as seen in the past.

In an attempt to hit em’ straight, let’s peek through the holes and uncover exactly where the third season of Holey Moley was shot on camera.

Where was Holey Moley season 3 filmed?

Sable Ranch in Santa Clarita, California

The 400-acre well-known property features lakes, a western town, a hacienda, barn, fields, and a train.

Its large field has enabled large sets to be constructed there – hence the epic obstacle course used for Holey Moley.

Sable Ranch has been used by numerous film and television series including The A-Team, 24 and Wipeout.

The ranch is thought to have been destroyed in the Sand Fire wildfire on July 24, 2016. However, it was partially back in business by 2019.

Inside Holey Moley season 3 golf course

The location’s old West-style buildings are perfect for TV shows and films, with Holey Moley adding lots of colour to the scenery.

One of this year’s courses is the Agony of Defeat, where the golfers have to first launch themselves as far as they can from a seat.

Sable Ranch is a popular filming location in Santa Clarita, California, which is situated near the Angeles National Forest.

Some films shot there include Bret Maverick (1981), The Outlaw Johnny Black, A Time To Remember (2003), and An Occurrence at Black Canyon.

Although the filming dates are not clear, Holey Moley filmed season 3 in seven days, after building a theme park across hundreds of yards.

Where has Holey Moley been filmed before?

Holey Moley seasons 1 and 2 were also filmed at Sable Ranch

Its other version Holey Moley Australia, on the other hand, is filmed at Thornlands, Redland City, Queensland, Australia.

Their courses have been called Dutch Courage, Slip ‘n Putt, Putter Ducky, Frankenputt, Hole Number Two, Parbeque, Dragon’s Breath and Uranus.

The production of the Australian series was expected to generate over 100 local jobs and provide an economic benefit of around $20 million.

Redlands Mayor mayor Karen Williams told the Redland City Bulletin:

Production of the first Australian series will generate more than 100 local jobs and see significant local economic benefit, of around $20 million, and through opportunities for the construction and tourism industry sectors including accommodation providers, to local suppliers including landscaping, security, catering and more.

