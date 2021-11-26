Where is Kate McKinnon on Saturday Night Live and is she returning?











Kate McKinnon has been absent from NBC‘s Saturday Night Live for some time, leaving fans overwhelmed with worry for her whereabouts.

Known as the ‘Verizon actress’, she has been appearing on the talk show since 2012, and is actually its longest tenured female cast member ever.

She returned to Saturday Night Live for regular celebrity impressions in October 2020. But over a year on and Kate is nowhere to be seen recently.

THE VOICE: What happened to Holly Forbes’ hair?

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Viewers question where Kate is

It didn’t take long for regular Saturday Night Live viewers to start questioning where Kate is, with many noticing her absence this season.

Looking at Twitter, some have made guesses about her whereabouts, and appear to be really missing her comedy impressions and banter.

One fan wrote: “So… is there like an estimated return date of Kate McKinnon to SNL? When she’s back I’m gonna need her in every sketch.”

Another said: “Finally watching #SNL. Too funny. Anyone notice that Kate McKinnon is hardly on anymore. Is she leaving?”

However, a minority are quite enjoying that other SNL cast members are getting more air time while Kate is away.

“They’re not missing Kate at all this season, even though lots of people assumed it would leave a huge gap. it’s been great to see the rest of the cast get more to do! #SNL“, said a regular viewer.

I know Kate McKinnon is MIA, but I’m thankful for Bowen Yang. Carrying #SNL on his back. — Aii (@MissBubu_I) November 24, 2021

Where is Kate McKinnon on SNL?

Kate has reportedly been taking a break from Saturday Night Live to shoot a film in Australia. So no, don’t worry, she hasn’t been abducted by aliens.

She has instead been focusing on outside projects this season. However, the comedian has starred Verizon and PepsiCo’s Tostitos adverts.

The rumored film in question is said to be Peacock’s Joe Exotic, where she is set to portray Carole Baskin, meaning she is only part-time on SNL.

Kate has also been producing the show while SNL season 47 undergoes filming, so it’s pretty much impossible for her to be there for every episode.

Surely Kate McKinnon hasn't been missing from this season of #SNL because she's been busy doing Verizon commercials? — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) November 25, 2021

OMG: You won’t recognise Savannah Chrisley before plastic surgery

SNL: Will she be returning?

Yes, Kate McKinnon has only left SNL on a temporary basis.

In September 2021, Deadline said SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels has become more lenient with cast members agreeing to other projects.

She is not the first cast member to do this. For example, Pete Davidson took a short hiatus during Season 45 to film the movie Suicide Squad.

Meanwhile, Aidy Bryant and Kenan Thompson have also taken time off of SNL to film their own series Shrill and Kenan.

WATCH SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE ON NBC EVERY SATURDAY AT 11:30 PM ET/8:30 PM PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK