









Jill Scott revealed to her I’m A Celebrity campmates that she opened a coffee shop with her fiancee during the lockdown. As a result, viewers are keen to find out how they can visit the Lioness’ store location for themselves.

She apologised for making everyone hungry, before telling her ITV co-stars that she sells bacon sandwiches, paninis and cakes, to name just a few items they sell in the Manchester coffee shop Boxx2Boxx.

Owen Warner pictured the scene in a confessional, telling those watching to imagine going to a coffee shop and seeing the Lioness that is Jill serving you a coffee. So where is the coffee shop based?

Where is Jill Scott’s coffee shop?

Jill’s coffee shop is based at 375 Palatine Road, Northenden, Wythenshawe, Manchester M22 4FY. She and her fiancee Shelly Unitt were influenced to call the co-owned shop Boxx2Boxx due to Jill’s position as a box-to-box midfielder.

They opened the shop, which gets regular visits from footballers, in April 2021. It is open to visitors every day, from 8.30am to 4pm every weekday, 10am to 5pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. Jill said on the website:

I’ve always loved coffee, travelling around with football, and it started to get to the point where if I had a bad coffee to start the day, I would have a bad day so coffee has become very important in my life.

​She added: “It just all happened so quickly. Even now, I have to pinch myself, like as if we have our own coffee shop! I called it Boxx 2 Boxx because of the box-to-box midfield, I thought we could entice some of the players down.”

Jill also runs BBC’s Coffee Club

Jill runs a Coffee Club podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live, which is also on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The series hears the Lioness talk about life on and off the field, and is joined by regular Ben Haines and guests.

She launched the first episode on April 6, 2022, with the most recent episode on July 29th when Jill spoke to four Lionesses Leah Williamson, Ellen White, Mary Earps and Ella Toone ahead of the Euro 2022 final.

Prices and food at Boxx2Boxx

Jill revealed that they sell coffee, paninis, cakes and bacon sandwiches, which are all bought locally. Currently, the shop is selling a Bushtucker Pick n Mix during her appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Boxx2Boxx sells all types of hot drinks, including: espresso, flat white, chai latte, tea, latte, cappuccino, americano, mocha and hot chocolate. Prices range across items, but a hot espresso costs £2.65 and an iced americano is £3.10.

The coffee shop also offers a smores cookie stack, croissants, and even puppy chinos for furry friends! There are several sweet treats. A cookie dough slab is £4.25, a jammy blondie costs £3.45 and a rocky road will set you back £4.25.

