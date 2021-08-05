Where is Monica from Dr. Pimple Popper now? She revisits clinic!











Monica has returned to Dr. Pimple Popper’s clinic, and fans may be wondering where the patient is following face growth removal.

The TLC medical expert Dr. Sandra Lee is seen popping zits, growths and cysts every Wednesday night, and tonight’s visitor will be Monica.

Viewers may already recognise Monica for her previous visit to the doctor’s office, to ask for help on facial growths that she was born with.

Over the last few weeks, we have seen Sandra help Roger and Leonard with their issues, and now it’s time for Monica to undergo surgery.

DR. PIMPLE POPPER: What is ‘ice cream ear’? Revisit the case!

Screenshot: Monica, Dr. Pimple Popper, TLC UK Twitter

Who is Monica on Dr. Pimple Popper?

Monica is a Dr. Pimple Popper patient born with a facial birth mark.

She has Nevus Sebaceous, a rare type of birth mark which can be found on the face, neck, forehead, or scalp.

Motel Makeover Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The 37-year-old TLC star was bullied for the condition while growing up.

Her birth mark grows on the side of her face, which she has had her whole life, and it started as small as her index finger at first.

Wow go DrLee. For helping Monica get a job working with kids that have skin issues. #drpimplepopper — Blkgirlsrock 💚💙🧡 (@Ebony_pr1ncess) December 29, 2020

Dr. Pimple Popper: Monica’s journey

Monica has visited Dr. Sandra Lee twice, after she initially starred on the TLC series in January 2021.

Opening up about her condition, she revealed that people would tell her she has a “pepperoni face”, before the birth mark got worse.

She has had several surgeries, from plastic surgery, dermabrasion, and laser surgery, however the birth mark has always come back.

Now 37, Monica claimed she had not had anything done before visiting the doctor, since she was 25 years old.

Dr. Sandra Lee used electrosurgery tool to shave off as much of the birth mark as Monica could tolerate, which cut it off and co-released it.

@TLC to Monica on #drpimplepopper Im so sorry humans can be so ignorant& cruel. I pray that u can find a job in ECD because u could teach the kids so much, and some adults as well! U are beautiful just the way u are and u have the most amazing eyelashes! Wishing u all the best💗 — Angela (@casamohr) January 2, 2021

FANS REACT: Dr Pimple Popper’s ‘potato gnocchi’ extraction

Where is Monica now?

Monica has since returned to the clinic for a second time, in the hopes that Dr. Lee can remove some more of her face growths.

She had been frustrated with herself due to not having more done, as a result of her fear of pain. She battled with this during the second removal.

During the episode, she said: “Today’s my second chance and you don’t always get a second chance.”

So, it looks like Dr. Pimple Popper could be right, as she reckons the second procedure will make a big difference to Monica’s life.

The patient previously got her degree in early childhood education.

When she went to interview for a teaching job, the interviewer said they didn’t think the students would accept her because of the birth mark.

She is now thought to be working with children who have skin issues, which Dr. Sandra Lee helped her to start doing for work.

Dr. Lee can take a little lip…Wednesday at 9/8c on a new #DrPimplePopper! pic.twitter.com/DVPqf5cMwm — TLC Network (@TLC) August 2, 2021

WATCH DR PIMPLE POPPER ON TLC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK