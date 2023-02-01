Pete Davidson is often jetting around the world, it’s hard to pin the famous comedian down, but where is Pete Davidson from?

Pete Davidson is an actor and comedian known for his eight-season run on Saturday Night Live. Others will know him for dating some of Hollywood’s biggest icons such as Ariana Grande or Kim Kardashian.

When he’s not in LA living the dream Davidson can be found in the Big Apple. He recently bought a condo on his home turf, so let’s take a look at where he is originally from.

Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images

Where is Pete Davidson from?

Peter Michael Davidson was born in New York City’s Staten Island borough on November 16, 1993.

Pete is of Jewish and Irish ancestry and was raised in a Catholic family. He went to New York City’s St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School and graduated from Brooklyn’s Xaverian High School in 2011. He then went to St. Francis College in Brooklyn Heights, but after one semester he decided to be a comedian.

A lot of Pete‘s work revolves around his hometown, for example, his comedy special Pete Davidson: Alive From New York 2020, his minor guest role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and his comedy-drama film The King Of Staten Island.

Davidson’s father, Scott Matthew Davidson, was a New York firefighter. He tragically passed away in 2001 at the World Trade Center during the September 11 attacks. Davidson was seven at the time and told The New York Times that the trauma was “overwhelming.” He later revealed on The Breakfast Club that he struggled with suicidal thoughts and revealed he turned to Kid Cudi’s music as a coping mechanism. Davidson even ripped his hair out until he turned bald, due to the stress.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Where does Pete Davidson live?

As Pete was born and raised in Staten Island, he decided to keep to his roots and bought a house in his home borough.

Davidson previously revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he bought a house with his mom. Pete explained: “So I live with my mom… well we bought a house together, but nobody believes that. So I live with my mom, kinda. So I have, like, a basement that’s mine, but that’s, like, an apartment, so I live underneath her.”

The home that Davidson shared with his mom was also on Staten Island and cost a hefty $1.3 million. It had four bedrooms, with a private master wing and four bathrooms. Pete also turned his mom’s basement into what he calls “The Cave”, with a gaming area, closet, small kitchen, and a private office and a bedroom. He gave an exclusive tour of his basement in a Netflix special.

Pete has now moved out from his mom’s house and reportedly, bought a $1.2 million luxury waterfront apartment in Staten Island, New York. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and wrap-around views of Manhattan.