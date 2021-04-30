Where is Swamp People filmed? Location of History series explored!











Swamp People is the series which follows gator hunters, as the most important 30 days of the year approaches. Here’s where it is filmed.

The History series captures the hunting season for the descendants of French Canadian refugees, who settled in a certain swamp region.

With each episode a dangerous risk to those going out on the water to catch alligators in return for money, fans are talking about its filming location.

So, where is Swamp People filmed? We explored the on-set swamp…

Screenshot: Swamp People: Bruce the Lawnmower (Season 9, Episode 9) | History YouTube

Where is Swamp People filmed?

Atchafalaya Basin, Louisiana

The hunting show is filmed exactly where all of the alligator action happens, on the wetland in Louisiana.

Atchafalaya Basin is the largest wetland and swamp in the United States.

Also known as the “Atchafalaya Swamp”, the way of life originated from refugees who settled in the swamp region of Louisiana in the 18th century.

Ainy ask fo no betta – swamp people.

I love the lingo they use!!!!#swamppeople — Rah_Joker (@warlockthoth137) April 30, 2021

Swamp People: Filming location explored

It’s no wonder the alligator hunters are kept busy during hunting season, as the Basin covers 860,000 acres of swamps, lakes and water prairies.

With a 15-mile-wide path across South Louisiana, it is the largest and last great river-basin swamp, it is home to a large alligator population.

Known as the Swamp People filming location, it reportedly has degraded water quality, reduced forest health, and damaged habitat for wildlife.

The swamp is also home to Discovery’s Naked & Afraid series, which sees survivalists live in an extreme environment, amongst the wilderness.

Recently, a Seacor Power lift boat capsized eight miles off the Louisiana coast, which has led to several crew members going missing.

Ronnie Adams talks about Seacor Power

Cast member Ronnie has shown how devoted he is to his local community, where a boat capsized eight miles off the Louisiana coast.

He has spoken out on Facebook regarding the missing Seacor Power crew members, asking his fans to pray for their families.

Ronnie encouraged people to donate to the United Cajun Navy, the team assisting in the search and recovery mission for seven missing members.

SeaCore search and rescue update!!! Boats needed!!! Walkers needed!!! Volunteers needed!!! Thank y’all from the bottom of my heart!!! Posted by Ronnie Adams from Swamp People on Thursday, April 29, 2021

