Where is Temptation Island season 4 filmed as 2022 series kicks off?













Temptation Island season 4 recently kicked off and fans were introduced to a new set of contestants who will take the challenge this season.

The show started in 2002 and got a reboot in 2019. Since then, it has been a favourite among reality TV fans.

As the name suggests, Temptation Island tests the relationships of real-life couples who spend time with a large group of stunning single people. Surrounded by irresistible singles on an exotic island, the couples’ loyalty is tested.

Whether they give in to the temptation to explore love outside their relationships or chose to stay loyal to the one they came into the show with is what makes it so exciting for fans.

Where is Temptation Island season 4 filmed?

Like most other seasons, Temptation Island season 4 is entirely filmed in the beautiful state of Hawaii.

The show’s host, Mark L. Walberg, posted several behind the scenes pics and videos from the show’s filming on Instagram.

Back in August 2021, he also shared a video from Kaanapali, Hawaii.

Season 4 of the dating reality show was filmed somewhere between August and October 2021.

On October 2 last year, Mark posted a snap marking the wrap of season four’s filming.

Another contestant from this season, Evan Favors, also posted a snap from Kahana, Hawaii, back on October 7 last year.

A look at the season 4 couples

Here’s a look at the couples featuring this season.

Gillian Lieberman & Edgar de Santiago

AGE: Edgar 23/Gillian 21

Edgar and Gillian are college sweethearts who met at the Ball State University. The pair have been together for four years.

Ash Lamiroult & Hania Stocker

AGE: Ash 28/Hania 30

Ash and Hania met through mutual friends and matched on a dating app later. They have been together for one-and-a-half years.

Iris Jardiel & Luke Wechselberger

AGE: Iris 26/Luke 29

Iris and Luke met after the former started dating one of his friends. But, they broke up and that opened the door for the duo to be together. Over the past four years, the pair has had no hiccups.

Ashley Rodriguez & Lascelles Lagares

AGE: Ashley 26/Lascelles 27



Ashley and Lascelles have been going strong for seven years, but there’s no ring on her finger yet.

Fans react to show’s new season

Here’s what fans had to say about season four.

So, did they go looking on the playground for some of these people this season? #temptationisland #temptationisland4 pic.twitter.com/l7vhbpg6Bg — lisa_ranae (@LisaRSP) March 17, 2022

My only complaint is the opening episode for season 4 of #TemptationIsland should have been two hours long instead of just an hour. This is gonna be a great season! — Sherry Saunders (@Sharon6227) March 17, 2022

Damn she talking bout another dude on the first night #TemptationIsland pic.twitter.com/GCrFXqpaZz — Nadia (@NadiaJo64713750) March 17, 2022

singles trying not to be tempted by the shaven abs #TemptationIsland pic.twitter.com/uBtEilVlTh — CM DANK (@moneyinthadank) March 17, 2022

