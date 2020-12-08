Where is The Challenge: Double Agents filmed? Location of MTV series revealed!

Challenge: Double Agents is set to launch on MTV. Let’s find out the filming location behind the 36th season of the show…
This year sees a partners game return to our screens on December 9th, following the Total Madness challenge earlier this year.
The series sees a line-up of reality TV stars, such as Demetrius “Mechie” Harris from Ex on the Beach and Kyle Christie from Geordie Shore 8.
So where is the Challenge: Double Agents filmed? Let’s reveal the location!
The Challenge: Double Agents location
- Reykjavik, Iceland
The capital of Iceland is where the double agents competed this year.
Filming took place during the Covid-19 pandemic, with testing carried out 3 times a week and temperatures taken twice a day.
Reykjavík’s coastline is filled with peninsulas, coves, straits, and islands.
In MTV’s trailer for The Challenge: Double Agents, scary heights above a waterfall are seen being faced by the cast, to name just one obstacle.
Location of The Challenge explored
During the Ice Age, which happened up to 10,000 years ago, a large glacier covered parts of the city area.
It looks the way it does today is because the land rose as the heavy load of glaciers fell away.
The country is known as the land of fire and ice. It sits on top of The Iceland Plume, an upwelling of hot rock in the Earth’s mantle!
MTV’s last series of The Challenge: Total Madness was filmed in Prague, Czech Republic and the Austrian Alps, from October to December 2019.
Who is taking part in The Challenge?
- Aneesa Ferreira
- Ashley Mitchell
- Cory Wharton
- Chris “CT” Tamburello
- Devin Walker
- Darrell Taylor
- Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat
- Jay Starrett
- Josh Martinez
- Kam Williams
- Kaycee Clark
- Kyle Christie
- Leroy Garett
- Nany Gonzalez
- Nelson Thomas
- Nicole Zanatta
- Theresa Jones
- Tori Deal
- Tula “Big T” Fazakerley
- Wes Bergmann
- Amber Borzotra
- Amber Martinez
- Gabby Allen
- Joseph Allen
- Ilo Rush
- Lolo Jones
- Mechie Harris
- Nam Vo
- Natalie Anderson
- Olivia “Liv” Jawando
