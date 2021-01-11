Where is Zied from 90 Day Fiancé from? Get to know the TLC star!











In a recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrot have finally reunited but where is Zied from?

In the TLC show’s Sunday preview, viewers got to see the much-anticipated reunion between Rebecca and her partner Zied. Rebecca was waiting for Zied at the airport with her daughter Tiffany and Tiffany’s fiancé Micah.

But where exactly is Zied from? Here’s everything you need to know about him, as well as a recap on how he and Rebecca exactly met.

Screenshot – Zied Reunites With Rebecca! | 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé: Where is Zied from?

Zied Hakimi comes from the Lafayette Province, Tunisia.

He and Rebecca met on Facebook before Rebecca flew to Tunisia to meet her love interest for the first time. At the time, Rebecca was still married to her third Moroccan husband.

In a previous interview with People, Rebecca said:

“My Facebook started lighting up with all of these different men in the ‘people you may know’. One day, Zied’s face popped up and I clicked on his Facebook, and it said he lives in Lafayette, Louisiana. And I thought, my ex was from Morocco, Louisiana is nothing!”

But when she sent him a friend request she realised that Zied is from the Lafayette province in Tunisia – not Lafayette, Louisiana!

“I was pretty mad because my first concern was that he did that intentionally, but he showed me a screenshot of where he lives, and it says Lafayette Province,” she continued. “Given the fact that I had married a Moroccan before and did the whole visa thing, I was like, I can’t do this again. I’m not doing this again.”

“But it was too late. I had already fallen in love with them.”

Their love story was first seen on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days and now the two have returned for the eighth season of 90 Day Fiancé.

In a recent episode, viewers got to see Zied leaving his native country to reunite with Rebecca in the United States.

Screenshot – Zied Reunites With Rebecca! | 90 Day Fiancé

What happened with Zied and Rebecca in the latest episode?

Zied and Rebecca have finally reunited in the Unites States.

Rebecca was waiting for him at the airport with her daughter, Tiffany, and her fiancé, Micah, which frankly was a total surprise for Zied.

There was a clear tension when the four of them met. Rebecca tried to clear the air, explaining that Tiffany wanted to come and meet Zied as well.

“Yeah, I wanted to come get you myself only, but she told me today, ‘I’m coming with you’,” Rebecca explained to Zied, referring to Tiffany.

“Yeah, that’s so good. Perfect,” Zied said in response.

Zied Hakimi: Instagram

Zied has amassed a solid following on his personal Instagram page. He has nearly 200k followers at the time of writing.

In a recent picture, he sported a new hairstyle, writing: “I cute my hair again “cut” lol.”

Many of his followers noticed that Zied was wearing a ring on his engagement finger, prompting the question whether he and Rebecca have tied the knot.

There are not details yet but we’re sure we will know where the two are in real life after the end of the series.

