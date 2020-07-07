Titan Games has become a staple evening series on Monday nights for viewers in the US.

Fronted by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the NBC show sees a cast of athletes ready to embrace tough mental and physical challenges.

Featuring a series of demanding tasks, Titan Games always pushes the contestants’ limits to a breaking point and only those who don’t give up are ready to show their full potential.

And quite naturally, many viewers want to know where these physical challenges take place. So, here’s where Titan Games was filmed!

Where was Titan Games filmed?

Irwindale Event Center, California

Atlanta Metro Studios, Georgia

Irwindale

The first season of Titan Games took place at the Irwindale Event Center in California.

This filming location is a motorsport facility and home to NASCAR competitions such as the ARCA Menards Series West and the Whelen All-American Series.

Back in 2013, Irwindale Outlet Partners purchased the center for $22 million. It’s good that Titan Games chose this center for season 1 as previous reports suggested that the track could be demolished.

Moreover, track champion Tim Huddleston bought the track back in 2018 to keep the facility up and running.

Georgia

The second series took place at the Atlanta Metro Studios.

Titan Games star Kelly Stone shared a picture with fellow contestants and tagged this exact location.

Atlanta Metro Studios comprises of several stages, studios and production offices which is located near Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, Georgia.

This is the exact location where a number of famous movies took place, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with Dwayne Johnson and Pitch Perfect 3.

Moreover, the TV series 24: Legacy and The Gifted, as well as the 2019 Netflix film Sextuplets also took place there.

