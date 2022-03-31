Where's Nicole you ask? Well she's never officially been in the RHOC cast













Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County was brought back to Bravo in late 2021 after a pretty drab previous season due to the pandemic. This season we were introduced to the OG gals as well as some new cast members including Jen Armstrong, Noella Bergener and their friend Nicole James.

Fans were instantly excited by Nicole’s appearance as before the season even began we saw her revealing in the promo that over a decade ago she sued Heather Dubrow’s husband for a dodgy breast augmentation.

However, throughout the season so far Nicole has been featured less and less and appears to be “fading out” and fans want to know if she is still a star on the Bravo show?

Reality Titbit did some digging and has all the information you’re after.

Is Nicole still on RHOC?

Although her appearance on the show has reduced rapidly, Nicole hasn’t officially left the show. Fans were left confused after they began noticing that the reality TV star stay didn’t have any confessionals, interviews or even any personal footage.

To many fans’ surprise, it turns out Nicole was originally offered a position as a full-time housewife on the show but chose not to commit to it as a full-time member. This ended up with her becoming simply a “friend” of the housewives, making her never an official cast memeber.

Nicole was present during the start of the season however fans noticed her role diminishing, especially when she didn’t go on the girl’s trip to Mexico.

Will Nicole be featured for the rest of the season?

As always, fans have been speculating online and although Season 16 is far from over, audiences believe that her last episode was on January 9 as we haven’t really seen her since.

There have also been some Reddit forums and comments online speculating that Nicole had some issues and problems with the production team and is part of the reason as to why she is no longer being featured on the show.

However, this is all speculation and it seems we will have to wait for the rest of the season to see if we will get to see Nicole again and you never know with Bravo!

Fans react to Nicole’s “disappearance”

Twitter and Instagram have been blowing up with opinions and speculations as to why we are no longer seeing Nicole as much on the show and some of the comments include:

Did Nicole get cut from the show? I feel like I haven’t seen her anywhere… Twitter

What happened to Nicole? Apparently, she has kicked off the show because she refused to get vaccinated. Twitter

Why is Nicole even on the show? She is hardly featured anyway Twitter

Where is Nicole? Is she out? #RHOC — Lets Sort Stuff Out (@LetsSortIt) March 13, 2022

