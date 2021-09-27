Which Dancing With The Stars couples have broken up?











Dancing With The Stars is so full of passion that sometimes the pros and celebrities may get together in real life. But who has split up?

As the 2021 season gets well underway, it’s no surprise that some fans of the competition are wondering which DWTS romances have fizzled out.

Although some of the ABC stars have stayed happily loved-up, or even gone on to have a marriage and children, it has not always worked out for others.

Reality Titbit explored which Dancing With The Stars romances may not have gone the way they initially hoped. Let’s jiiive to the broken-up couples.

Luke Jacobz and Luda Kroitor

Contestant Luke Jacobz, was an actor on Home and Away and McLeod’s Daughters, and professional dancer Luda Kroitor were together until 2010.

They danced together on the show in 2008 and went on to win Dancing with the Stars series eight, before a two-year relationship.

Since their split, Luda has moved on, and is married to partner Matt Wilson.

Luke has also moved on, and is now with a woman called Raychel.

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and dancer Keo Motsepe went their separate ways in March, after three months of dating.

They were not actually partnered up, but hit it off behind the scenes.

It comes after it was announced in January that his mother had died suddenly, with reports stating he had a tough time while grieving.

She moved on with her co-star Jason Oppenheim a few months later, and went public about their relationship in July 2021.

Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren

The former couple kissed on the dancefloor, and opened up their love for each other during the 2018 DWTS final.

Alexis said: “We communicate, not just through our steps and movements but with our hearts, too. I really found love.”

Although they never revealed why they split, it appears that things between them just fizzled it out off the dance floor.

Mark Ballas and Sabrina Bryan

Mark Ballas and Sabrina Bryan accidentally spilled the beans about a their romance when he called her “baby” on air.

However, the pro later revealed Sabrina was too busy for him.

She has since had a little girl with a new partner, while Mark has been married to wife BC Jean since 2016.

Derek Hough and Shannon Elizabeth

Derek and Shannon had fans questioning if they had secretly gotten engaged, which was not true – but they did date for almost a year.

After DWTS ended, their romance continued off-screen, before they decided to split and remain as friends.

He was then linked to season nine’s Joanna Krupa, season ten’s Nicole Scherzinger and season 14’s Maria Menounos (who said they were friends).

Derek is now in a relationship with dancer Hayley Erbert.

Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff

Things moved quick for Mario and pro dancer Karina, who moved in together after dating for six months.

After their show appearance, they were together for two years.

However, they split after she found out he had been cheating on her, which he admitted in 2008.

Mario then moved on, and married Courtney Mazza in 2012, who he now has two children with.

