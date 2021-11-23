Whitney Thore has seriously shed pounds since 'Fat Girl Dancing' in 2015











Whitney Thore dramatically gained weight once, but has seriously turned that around since the 2015 ‘Fat Girl Dancing’ video she shared.

In fact, the viral video led to her own TLC show My Big Fat Fabulous Life later that year, where she opened up about how she quickly put on pounds.

In her first college year, Whitney gained over 200 pounds and was later diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, making it difficult to lose.

Despite her struggles, the reality TV star has completely transformed her look, and has only become more of the self-loving queen she already was.

MY 600-LB LIFE: Where is Brandon Scott now? Weight loss update!

The ‘Fat Girl Dancing’ 2015 video

Whitney soared to fame when she released the ‘Fat Girl Dancing’ video, which instantly went viral and spread across the Internet.

It was the title for the first My Big Fat Fabulous Life episode, when she had to stop dancing after a health disorder caused her to gain over 230 pounds.

Determined to show the world she can still move, Whitney released a video with her friend of them dancing, when she was a radio producer.

Mo Amer: Mohammed In Texas | Official Trailer | Netflix

While working at the North Carolina radio station, she posted the video on their Youtube channel, thinking it would just be seen by listeners.

But within a few days, the video had gained millions of views. Many loved Whitney’s confidence to dance and completely let go.

Within three days, she had a manager and live appearances booked for The Today Show, Good Morning America, Huff Post Live, Steve Harvey and more!

Whitney Thore: Before and after

Whitney is constantly faced with differing opinions from fans, whether they are assuming she hasn’t lost weight, or congratulating her for doing so.

She doesn’t like to draw attention to her looks, and instead prefers to focus on her self-love journey and fitness regime.

After all, Whitney has openly told Redbook about how she quit exercising because of what society tells us about how we’re supposed to behave.

A recent post of her younger days showed just how dramatically she looks as an adult today, which leads us to compare her weight since 2015.

In August this year, she flaunted her curves in an IG post, which showed the significant bodily change the star has had since the below pic from 2016.

How much weight has Whitney lost?

Reports say that she lost 70 pounds in preparation for weight loss surgery.

At her heaviest, Whitney weighed 380 lbs. After attempting to diet and exercise, she started to seriously consider weight loss surgery.

She began to weigh up her decision shortly after breaking up with her ex-fiancé Chase Severino in 2020.

Despite considering weight loss surgery, which she is now believed to have had, Whitney doesn’t like how fixated people are on her appearance.

The TLC star recently shared an Instagram post which showcased her in a swimsuit, with screenshots from fans on whether she’s lost any weight.

She said:

This — on everything I post, always. So tired of it, exhausted by it, annoyed with it. Can we please find something else to talk about? Suggest good topics in the comments.

Whitney has actually has lost quite a bit of weight. You can tell when they do flashbacks. Maybe she hasn’t lost enough weight to your liking but do not discount the effort she’s put in. #MyBigFatFabLife #MyBigFatFabulousLife — Cammi (@CammiCance) January 6, 2021

WATCH MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK