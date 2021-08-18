Does Whitney Way Thore have a boyfriend? Update on My Big Fat Fabulous Life star’s dating life











An all-new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life is returning on TLC on August 17, and Whitney Way Thore seems to have moved on from her ex, Chase Severino, as she’s seen gushing about a new man in her life.

Less than two months after Whitney and Chase ended their engagement owing to the latter’s relationship with another woman, the reality star teased her followers with pictures of her “French man” on Instagram ahead of the season premiere.

What we know about Whitney’s new boyfriend

Even though Whitney went on to address her new romantic interest on social media, she was careful to not disclose his name or identity.

On July 22, she shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, which showed her share the frame with her new beau. In the caption, she revealed that he was her “man”.

The caption read: “So — when your French man says he values his privacy but you still wanna share him, this is what social media gets.”

Meanwhile, the teaser for the latest season also sees Whitney blush as she talks about her boyfriend, who is in Paris. Perhaps, there could be a face revelation in Season 9. We’ll have to wait and watch.

How did they meet?

Whitney revealed in the trailer for Season 9 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life that she met her beau online. She said she was taking French lessons when she crossed paths with her new man.

Furthermore, one could easily tell from Whitney’s expressions that she is smitten by her French beau. She further adds that after Chase, the French man has evoked certain feelings in her.

Talking about what she likes the most about him, Whitney says he laughs at things she says, before admitting to having a “crush” on him.

Meanwhile, Whitney’s fans couldn’t contain their excitement when she first shared pictures with her new boyfriend. They seemed happy to know that she had moved on after everything that went down between her and Chase.

What to expect from the latest season

Besides navigating through Whitney’s romantic life, the latest season will also follow the reality star’s virtual fitness program with her friend Jessica.

Season 9 will see Whitney and her brother take care of their parents, especially their mother, whose back problems seem to have worsened after experiencing a fall while going to get the vaccination for COVID-19.

Last but not least, will Chase appear in Season 9? Well, Whitney might have moved on, but she and Chase were engaged. So, it’s very likely that Whitney will talk about her ex at some point, and he may even surprise us with an appearance on the show.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, which airs on TLC on Tuesdays.