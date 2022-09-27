









Whitney Way Thore has shared a “beautiful” video which shows her dancing with mom Barbara, known as “Babs”. Her mother is currently recovering from a stroke, which was detailed on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Barbara, Glenn Thore’s wife, is on the mend after having a stroke and getting Covid-19 while filming the show. Whitney previously revealed she thinks this is “the end” when Babs went to hospital. Now, her mother is now in recovering.

Whitney has been sharing regular updates on her mother’s health, which is bringing a smile to both Babs and their fans. The mother-daughter duo were seen dancing to Lizzo’s “I Love You, B*tch” in a recent video.

Show all

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Whitney shares dancing video

Whitney posted a “beautiful” video dancing with her mom Babs, who spins her daughter around while dancing. She appears to have a grin on her face while they sung Lizzo’s “I Love You, B*tch” to each other.

She said that Glenn was standing behind them “laughing and filming” when a fan asked why he wasn’t dancing with them. Babs is seen saying the words “b****” three times, before they start giggling at the end of the video.

Babs appears to be back at home in the Instagram post, and is in a stroke walker to help her stand up. Whitney admitted in the caption that they also have another song on rotation – Mystical’s “Shake Ya Ass”.

View Instagram Post

MBFFL fans react to ‘beautiful’ post

When Whitney uploaded the video to her Instagram on September 26th, a day before an episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life aired, her followers were overjoyed to see Babs on the mend.

One follower said: “Wonderful to see the love between you two. So glad to see Babs enjoying herself 💖.”

Another penned: “She’s kicking ass!!! We love you Babs!!!”

“I love this!!!!! I’m a speech therapist and any language that she is producing is so wonderful to see!!!!!!”, reacted a fan.

What happened to her mom Babs?

Whitney received a devastating call which revealed that her mother has been rushed to the hospital following a second stroke. Whitney’s brother, Hunter, discovered their mom on the sofa.

Currently 76 years old, she has been married to her husband Glenn, Whitney’s father, for over 44 years, who has also had a stroke in the past. Babs recovered after having her first stroke and seizures in 2017.

After suffering a stroke, covid-19 and an infection, the Thores are amazed to see Babs make a miraculous recovery. The family is filmed anxiously hoping it will be enough to get her approved for rehabilitation.

Babs is seen making progress in rehab in season 10 episode 3. Fans of the show have been worried for weeks after a trailer showed her health had deteriorated but, since filming wrapped, she’s back to good health.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

WATCH MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK