This season of Love Island has seen many firsts; the first winter season in South Africa; the first with Laura Whitmore.

It has also seen one of the most high-profile casts to date. From semi-pro footballers to ex-girlfriends of chart toppers, season 6 has it all.

One of the Islanders who has been slightly more discreet about her celebrity links is Sophie Piper. The budding reality star is related to TV presenter and singer Rochelle Humes!

But what is their family connection? Find out about Rochelle’s parents and how she is related to young Sophie here.

Who are Rochelle Humes’ parents?

The 30-year-old presenter is the child of Mark Piper and Roz Wiseman.

In an interview, Rochelle explained:

I grew up with my mum and sister, all my siblings are half siblings. My dad was never around.

Mark and Roz divorced when Rochelle was just 3 years old. She lived with her mum and did not meet her younger half sister, Lili (Mark’s daughter) until she was 5 years old.

How is Rochelle related to Sophie Piper?

Mark Piper had two more daughters besides Rochelle: Lili and Sophie. This means they are both Rochelle’s half-sisters.

Both Lili and Sophie grew up together with their mum.

In an episode of Love Island, Rochelle explained to Connagh Howard that her parents are called Mark and Julie. So, that must be who Mark Piper was with after Roz.

Julie had another son called Jake, meaning he is Sophie and Lili’s brother and Rochelle Humes’ half-brother.

Meet the Wiseman/Piper family

Since their reunion in 2017, after years growing up apart, Rochelle, Lili and Sophie are closer than ever.

In an Instagram post celebrating Rochelle’s 30th birthday, Sophie wrote:

Honestly so lucky to call you my sister – love you more than you know !!

